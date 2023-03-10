Idaho state Rep. Caroline Troy announced she won’t run for reelection. Troy, R-Genesee, will complete her fourth term in the Legislature this year. She represents the 5th Legislative District which — until redistricting takes effect in May and redraws the district boundaries — includes Latah and Benewah counties. “It’s an honor and privilege to have served Idaho and all the residents of Latah and Benewah counties the past eight years,” she said in a news release. “I feel my biggest accomplishments have been sponsoring legislation that directly benefits local constituents — making sure farmers can farm, loggers can log and Main Street businesses can thrive.” ... After a warm-up activity, students in Stacy Albrecht’s sixth grade social studies class started suggesting ways to solve three world problems at their CubMUN meeting. The topics at hand were implementing residency building standards, offering free food for school-age children and making education more affordable for families. CubMUN is a weeklong event where the members of the Moscow High School Model UN club visit Moscow Middle School to walk students through their own version of a Model UN.
Nearly every college football player has aspirations of landing on an NFL roster, but 12 former Vandals had an opportunity to make their dream a reality at the Kibbie Dome. With events ranging from the 40-yard dash to the broad jump, the University of Idaho held its annual Pro Day, giving players a chance to increase their draft stock in front of professional scouts ahead of next month’s NFL selections. ... There is a meme about guns floating around tens of thousands of social media accounts, and it relates back to a local elementary school. It is a photo of a flyer for the 29th annual Potlatch Gun Show, to be hosted in the Potlatch Elementary School gymnasium, and it includes commentary from a Twitter poster. Jeff Cirka, superintendent of the Potlatch School District, said the post has prompted backlash from at least one advocacy group and from others outside of Latah County, but not from the Potlatch community.
Pamela Granger Greek was still living in Moscow and struggling with the death of her husband, Richard Granger, from pancreatic cancer in 2011 when she received an offer she never expected — to work on an independent film that deals with the existence of hell. “Hell and Mr. Fudge” tells the true story of Edward Fudge, a pastor and later attorney, who struggled early in life with the idea of hell. A registered nurse and accomplished seamstress who also has a background in interior design, Granger Greek hesitantly accepted a job working on set design, wardrobe and some minor acting. ... Debbie McNeil began sewing when she was in grade school. In high school, she became interested in antique quilts, and from there she went on to sew her own clothing and start a business — The Quilted Heart. McNeil and her husband, Jack McGrath, started the home-based business in June 1993. At that time, they were both teachers in the Pullman School District. McGrath taught fifth grade for 26 years followed by eight years of elementary physical education and McNeil is currently teaching freshmen English at Pullman High School. But after 20 years of doing business, they have decided to close the store.