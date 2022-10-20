A researcher at the University of Idaho recently co-authored a study examining the way decades of ivory poaching during the civil war in Mozambique led to a greater proportion of female elephants in the region which no longer produce tusks. African elephant populations at Gorongosa National Park declined by 90% in response to substantial poaching during the 1977-92 conflict. Ryan Long, an associate professor of wildlife sciences at UI, set out with colleagues to understand how the pressure of ivory trade triggered evolutionary consequences. ... Suicide kills more police officers each year than line-of-duty deaths and Palouse area police departments want to do something about it. The Pullman Police Department this week received a grant for $114,974 to create the Palouse Peer Support Program, a collaborative effort between the PPD and the Moscow and the Washington State University police departments.
For nearly five decades, Ralph Bowman sat on the sideline of nearly every major Pullman High School athletic event, pencil in hand as he meticulously jotted down notes from that day’s competition. Bowman’s passion for stat keeping and dedication to Greyhound athletics produced binders upon binders of material, allowing local coaches to get an in-depth look at their respective squads. Bowman would also phone in the results of Pullman games to local newspapers. When Bowman passed away in his sleep last week at the age of 75, it didn’t take long for the loss to reverberate throughout the Pullman community. ... Nancy Lyle is retired but she keeps plenty busy volunteering in Moscow. She is so involved in her community she was inducted into the Smart Women, Smart Money Hall of Fame at the nonprofit organization’s annual Moscow financial education conference.
Students at McDonald Elementary School will soon enjoy outdoor learning all year with the construction of a greenhouse in their backyard. Second grade teacher Debbie Bell has pioneered the push for more outdoor learning at the school by bringing 10 planting beds, an outdoor classroom and now a greenhouse to the K-5 school in Moscow. ... For the ninth biannual Moscow League of Women Voters mock elections, 945 high school students cast ballots, more than 600 of them at the 1912 Center in Moscow. This year, Latah County high school students elected Barack Obama over Mitt Romney for president by 26 votes. Obama had 45% of the votes cast, Romney 42% and the remainder were split among Ross C. Anderson, Gary Johnson, Virgil H. Goode and Jill Stein.