2020 One year ago today
With the world and region continuing to grapple with a global pandemic, local Independence Day celebrations are expected to take on a slightly different tone this year. The city of Pullman has canceled most of the programming surrounding its annual slate of events, and said its yearly fireworks display will be launched from an undisclosed location in an effort to keep residents from gathering in large groups. … Washington Gov. Jay Inslee announced that a recent increase in coronavirus numbers means counties won’t be able to move to the fourth phase of his reopening plan for now. Inslee and state Secretary of Health John Weisman made the announcement.
2016 Five years ago today
Thirteen out of the 18 present Latah County GOP precinct committee members voted to remove the county party’s vice chairman, John Freeland, in a no-confidence secret ballot at Schierman’s Clubhouse and Event Center in Moscow. Although the vote carried the two-thirds majority required to remove Freeland, Bill Goesling, who lost to Carl Berglund last month in the primary election for District 5A of the Idaho House of Representatives, made a motion to reconsider the vote at the next Latah County GOP meeting. … The Moscow home of Latah County Sheriff Wayne Rausch will be auctioned to the highest bidder due to a default in payments. Payments for the Bristol Ridge home totaling $1,395 a month have not been paid since January. Rausch said the sale is not due to default and is a result of the home being added to his 2012 bankruptcy filing. Rausch said the financial woes he has been plagued with for more than a decade are the result of his 2003-04 campaign for Latah County sheriff.
2011 10 years ago today
Potlatch residents came out to Scenic 6 Park to see what could be designs for the new face of their city. Started more than a year ago as a partnership between the Potlatch Corp., and the city to use 200 acres of land where the lumber mill once sat, the River Ridge Redevelopment plan was discussed by representatives of engineering firm Welch-Comer in conjunction with a community picnic and intermittent rain. River Ridge, positioned on the west side of Scenic 6 Park, has about 80 acres of developable land that would be more than an industrial park, said Larry Comer, a civil engineer with Welch-Comer. … 18 students — 15 women and three men — are visiting from the Middle Eastern countries of Iraq, Lebanon, Palestine and Oman for six weeks on a grant provided by the U.S. State Department’s Study of the United States Institutes, or SUSI. Of about 25 universities that applied for the grant, Washington State University, Ball State University and the University of Oklahoma were selected to teach international students about new media. Most of the students visiting Pullman are undergraduates.