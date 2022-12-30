The area’s major college basketball teams now are starting to feel the effects of the omicron variant of COVID-19, as three games scheduled for the next several days were postponed. Washington State’s Pac-12 conference opener against Washington was scrapped because of COVID-19 issues within the Cougars’ program. It is the first game of the season for Washington State that’s had to be shuffled because of the virus. For the Huskies, it’s the third game that’s had to be scrapped. ... They handled a midseason coaching swap with aplomb. They’ll try their hand now at a postseason opponent swap. At least this time their opponent, by definition, is going through the same thing. To cap a season full of hurdles, the Washington State Cougars try to surmount one final one when they face the Central Michigan Chippewas in the Sun Bowl in El Paso, Texas, just four days after learning that’s whom they’ll be playing.
Christmas for Kids, a local nonprofit organization providing assistance to families in Moscow at Christmastime, was able to help 434 children from 181 families throughout the Moscow School District this year. This was an increase of 20 families and more than 50 children from 2016. The organization received gift and cash donations that provided more than 2,700 presents to children ages 18 and younger. The gifts were provided from local businesses and individual donors who sponsored families through the program’s tree tag program. ... The Pullman-Moscow Regional Airport saw a slight increase in weather-related cancellations from this time last year, according to data from Alaska Airlines, the airport’s main carrier. Jason L. Marsh, customer service supervisor for the airline, said the airport has seen about 17 out of 100 flights canceled so far this month for weather conditions, compared to 13 flights canceled for similar conditions by the end of December last year. Those cancellations have mostly been due to fog, Marsh said. The airport saw eight weather-related cancellations in November.
Just 40 miles outside of Moscow, a quiet, mountaintop lodge began preparing for the ski season. About 1,200 feet higher in elevation than Moscow, the Palouse Divide Lodge has been a haven for cross-country, or Nordic, skiers since Lane and Shirley Hathaway bought it in the late 1990s. This year’s season unofficially began about two weeks ago when eager skiers began showing up.