2021 One year ago
Faced with a setback, a local nonprofit that helps the Palouse pets saw an opportunity. Cooper’s Legacy Foundation normally raises money to help families pay for medical treatment for their pets with auctions, raffles and requests for donations. When the COVID-19 pandemic canceled last year’s events that allowed for raffles and auctions, such as Washington State University’s Mom’s Weekend, Cooper’s Legacy Foundation started looking for alternatives. That is how Cooper’s Legacy Foundation Resale Shop was born. ... The three Moscow residents arrested for not wearing masks and not social distancing last fall at a church singing event in the Moscow City Hall parking lot are suing the city for allegedly violating their First Amendment rights.The lawsuit was filed in U.S. District Court for the District of Idaho.
2017 Five years ago
There always seems to be something going on at Pullman’s Palouse Discovery Science Center, no exception. From mathematical games that entrance even the most math-phobic to automotive fluids that rebuilt rather than created wear in engine compartments, the displays and explanations of those who made the discoveries bring children and their parents alike to a new appreciation of the sciences. ... Chef Matthew Lasof may have left Pullman’s Gladish Community Center Sunday night with the golden spatula and framed certificate naming him the winner of the first annual Chef’s Challenge, but the Community Action Center received the biggest payout. The local organization, through the Chef’s Challenge fundraiser and a gift from Schweitzer Engineering Laboratories, reached its financial goal with enough money to complete its kitchen.
2012 10 years ago
Organic farmer Brad Jaeckel carries a razor-sharp, seven-inch blade and trowel with an exotically wicked name: the Hori-Hori. “It’s a pretty common tool, but the name and appearance of it has made it somewhat of a spectacle,” said Jaeckel, the organic farm manager and instructor with Washington State University’s Department of Crop and Soil Sciences. The Hori-Hori is just one item in an organic agriculture toolbox that is always growing, Jaeckel said. Since the university broke ground on its organic farm in 2003, WSU has provided a place to put each of those tools to the test. Now, after nine years, the farm is getting an upgrade that could cost $15 million, depending on fundraising. ... A pinewood derby is serious business. Just ask Google, which has indexed more than 2.6 million web pages devoted to the Cub Scout tradition. While much of the pinewood derby discussion focuses on detailed strategies for creating the fastest, flashiest racers, if you ask the young participants about the sport’s appeal, they’ll say it’s all about the fun. About 40 Cub Scouts from the Chief Kamiakin District of the Boy Scouts of America entered cars in their annual derby classic at the Eastside Marketplace in Moscow. They were accompanied by a few dozen community members of all ages who entered a separate open class competition.