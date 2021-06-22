2020 One year ago today
Washington State University professors and the Pullman Police Department chief were among those who voiced their support of the Black Lives Matter movement during a march and rally in Pullman. Nearly 100 people made the march from the Bill Chipman Palouse Trail to Pine Street Plaza, yelling chants and holding signs to honor Black victims of police brutality a day after Juneteenth, a holiday commemorating the end of slavery in the U.S. … Jeff Guillory, 72, spent most of his life in the Inland Northwest and retired last year as director of diversity education at WSU. Last month, his youngest child, former Kamiah High Principal Veneice Guillory-Lacy, earned a doctorate in education from WSU. Guillory spent his childhood in a highly segregated pocket of the South, where Blacks were relegated to separate restrooms and education was spotty for boys and often nonexistent for girls. That his mother graduated from high school, and managed to stoke his love of reading, proved a life-changer for him.
2016 Five years ago today
An effort by some Garfield residents to recall Mayor Ray McCown has failed. Whitman County Superior Court Judge David Frazier dismissed the recall petition, labeling it “procedurally, factually and legally insufficient.” Frazier’s decision comes seven business days after he told the petitioners and McCown and his legal counsel that he needed more time to review the allegations on the recall petition. The petition highlighted 12 formal complaints. … Pullman could be getting 107 acres larger. A landowner, on behalf of Germain Farms LLC, has filed to have the city annex more than 100 acres of farmland that rests south of Wawawai Road, between Golden Hills Drive and U.S. Highway 195. If approved by the Pullman Planning Commission and the City Council, the annexation would serve as the next chunk of the Sunnyside Hill neighborhood. The current Whispering Hills development is 250 acres and includes 324 lots, 50 of which have yet to be developed.
2011 10 years ago today
Because Idaho as a whole grew faster than Latah County the past 10 years, the county no longer has enough people to claim the entire 6th Legislative District, according to 2010 Census data. County residents can voice their opinions on how they think legislative and congressional district boundaries should be drawn here and around the state before the Citizen Commission for Reapportionment. The commission — comprising three Democrats and three Republicans — must come to a majority agreement on remapping both the legislative and congressional districts for review by the Idaho Supreme Court. … Seven newcomers to fencing attended the Vandal Swordplay Club, which has organized a new Palouse Fencing Club with lessons for beginners, and learned some basic footwork from coach Bob Behal, a postdoctoral fellow in biological sciences at the UI who has been fencing since 1978.