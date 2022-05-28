2021 One year ago
The Idaho State Board of Education approved a University of Idaho proposal seeking to establish direct flights five days a week between Boise and the Palouse as soon as August. Under the agreement, Alaska Airlines will offer regular, daily flights to Boise five days a week and the UI will guarantee payments of as much as $500,000 a year for three years if the flights do not make at least a 10% profit. UI President Scott Green stressed the UI’s responsibility in this agreement would max out at $500,000 a year. ... The 60th Locust Blossom Festival returns in downtown Kendrick after the COVID-19 pandemic forced the popular Memorial Day weekend event to cancel last year. The Kendrick-Juliaetta Lions Club selected the Kendrick and Juliaetta volunteer fire departments and the Juliaetta-Kendrick Ambulance as the grand marshals.
2017 Five years ago
Serving in the military is not simply a job, it is a calling, an honor and a sacred duty, Idaho Sen. Dan Foreman said Monday morning to a crowd at a Memorial Day ceremony in the Latah County Events Center. “It is indeed a great day to be living as free Americans in the great state of Idaho and the United States of America — the grandest nation on Earth,” said Foreman, a retired Air Force colonel. Prior to Foreman’s address, veterans and their families were recognized and received applause. Andrea Plotner, who led the hour-long service hosted by the Moscow Veterans of Foreign Wars Hawley Jameson Post 2905 and American Legion Dudley Loomis Post 6, asked veterans of each military branch to stand and be recognized. ... Derek Johnson stood with his wife and three children at Genesee City Cemetery as members of American Legion Post 58 of Genesee led a prayer and fired rifles as a salute to the soldiers who have fallen in defense of America. Johnson said it is important to remember what military servicemen and women sacrificed so Americans can enjoy the freedoms they have without fear of persecution.
2012 10 years ago
Florence Bradley was overjoyed to be joined by five generations of family in celebrating her 100th birthday at the Avalon Care Center in Pullman. Born in Oxford, Mich., the hospital put April 27 down for Bradley’s date of birth, however, she was really born May 27. Since learning about the error in 1971, she has celebrated both days, said her son, Terry. Spending most of her early years in California, Bradley had four children, and over time has added 15 grandchildren, 21 great-grandchildren and 15 great-great-grandchildren.