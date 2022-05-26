2021 One year ago
Seven apple varieties previously believed to be lost or extinct have been found in the region, including several on land near Pullman, Colfax and Moscow. The Lost Apple Project and the Temperate Orchard Conservancy announced the latest discoveries this month. Founded by Dave Benscoter, the Lost Apple Project has partnered with the Whitman County Historical Society to identify and preserve heritage apple trees and orchards in Washington and Idaho. The groups have found 29 apples once thought to have disappeared. According to a news release from the Lost Apple Project, four of them were discovered on the Palouse. ... Schweitzer Engineering Laboratories founder and president Edmund Schweitzer said his company opposes the Moscow Urban Renewal Agency creating a new district on the south end of town because he wants his company’s property taxes to go toward broader community needs. The district the urban renewal agency is considering is roughly 600 acres. SEL and another private landowner own a major chunk of the land that would potentially be part of the district. SEL purchased more than 150 acres that has been annexed into the southwest part of Moscow.
2017 Five years ago
Kimberly Carper knows who to call when she hears of a student or family in need at Sunnyside Elementary School. Within Sunnyside’s Parent-Teacher Organization, a Family Support Committee exists to respond to the school’s needs, often at the drop of a hat. Carper, a chairperson for Family Support, sends out emails detailing specific, but anonymous needs to a network of about 20 parents who have volunteered to provide for families in crisis. Often, Carper will receive six emails back within two minutes. Those needs can range from clothing to transportation, to food to support throughout homelessness or a transitional period. The Family Support Committee was formed three years ago, according to Carper, to provide for the inevitable family crisis. ... While nearly every weekday during the academic year finds Genesee school bus driver Jeff Williams surrounded by a plethora of the small children he ferries to and from home, the summertime could not be more different. The man with the friendly smile who drives the big yellow bus searches out a different sort of yellow when school is out — the glittering yellow of gold. Summertime finds Williams, his wife, Helen, and her father with the roar of moving water in their ears and the solitude of Idaho wildlands all around them. The trio has been seeking treasure in Idaho’s waterways for the past three and a half years, starting when the price of gold had skyrocketed to $2,000 an ounce, Williams said.
2012 10 years ago
Bruce Bradberry is retiring from his job as superintendent of the Troy School District, but he’ll remain a familiar voice throughout the region. Bradberry, 64, also hosts “Weekend Edition” on Northwest Public Radio and plans to continue after hanging up his educator cap in June. The Moscow Mountain resident has led Troy schools for the past four years and said he will miss the collaboration that takes place within those walls.