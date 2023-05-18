2022 One year ago

A $750,000 donation by Beatriz and Edmund Schweitzer will help fund expanded specialty care and added clinic space at Gritman Medical Center. That includes building out the Palouse Neurology clinic on the first floor of the hospital’s downtown medical office building, and four clinical spaces on the building’s first and third floors. Third-floor additions include an expansion of Gritman’s Interventional Pain Clinic, whose team specializes in nonopioid treatments for chronic pain. ... The cool, wet spring may have scuttled a few recreation plans, but farmers in the region are generally benefiting from the extra moisture for their crops. “The water has been very welcome and is really making winter crops look pretty good,” said Doug Finkelnburg, University of Idaho Nez Perce County extension agent. Winter wheat especially is thriving, Finkelnburg said, although the persistent rain has forced some delays in spring planting.

2018 Five years ago