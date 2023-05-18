A $750,000 donation by Beatriz and Edmund Schweitzer will help fund expanded specialty care and added clinic space at Gritman Medical Center. That includes building out the Palouse Neurology clinic on the first floor of the hospital’s downtown medical office building, and four clinical spaces on the building’s first and third floors. Third-floor additions include an expansion of Gritman’s Interventional Pain Clinic, whose team specializes in nonopioid treatments for chronic pain. ... The cool, wet spring may have scuttled a few recreation plans, but farmers in the region are generally benefiting from the extra moisture for their crops. “The water has been very welcome and is really making winter crops look pretty good,” said Doug Finkelnburg, University of Idaho Nez Perce County extension agent. Winter wheat especially is thriving, Finkelnburg said, although the persistent rain has forced some delays in spring planting.
2018 Five years ago
A poster displaying a sea of books inspired Blake Morgan’s story of a girl who reads so fast her mother is forced to take her to the library several times a day, just to keep a book in her hand. Morgan recently took home second place for the work in a writing competition hosted by the Public Broadcasting Service. “I kind of thought I wouldn’t get that high because there was like a million people trying (to win), but I just got it,” Morgan said. His second-grade teacher, Dawn Quigley, said every year she encourages each of her students to write a story for the competition. ... Two laboratories — expected to aid local research — are destined for the International Space Station and will launch into orbit. Washington State University scientists will have access to the NASA-funded Cold Atom Laboratory (CAL) and the Final Frontiers Plant Habitat projects, which investigate the behavior of particles in a quantum state and how plants develop in a microgravity environment. Norman Lewis, a regents professor at WSU’s Institute of Biological Chemistry, who is leading the plant habitat study, said their experiments will provide insight into how plants adapt and develop in a weightless environment.
2013 10 years ago
About 250 women wearing purple blouses and red hats have descended upon the Moscow community this weekend to celebrate the annual Idaho state Red Hat Society Funvention at the Best Western Plus University Inn. The three-day Funvention, hosted by the Huckleberry Red Hatters of Moscow, will feature a sock hop, talent show, prom and pajama breakfast buffet. This year’s theme is School Daze and will inspire women to remember their younger days in the classroom. Participants include members of Red Hat Society chapters across the state of Idaho and several from Montana, Washington, Oregon, California and Alaska. ... Representatives from the University of Idaho discussed plans for a potential $14.5 million project to renovate the education building on campus during the Idaho State Board of Education’s regular meeting in Boise. The board met with the representatives only to discuss the project. Brian Johnson, UI assistant vice president of facilities, said the university will seek the board’s approval for the planning and design phase of the project during June’s SBOE meeting.