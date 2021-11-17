2020 One year ago
The city of Moscow grew more than 150 acres after the city council annexed recently purchased Schweitzer Engineering Laboratories property on the south end of town into the city. Per SEL’s request, the council unanimously approved: annexing 156 acres — 154 of which belongs to Pullman-based SEL — into the city. ... As the Pullman School District plans for a return to limited in-person instruction Jan. 4, there is some concern that a recent return to more stringent statewide COVID-19 restrictions may foreshadow further delays at a time when families are leaving for other districts. Pullman Superintendent Bob Maxwell said Washington Gov. Jay Inslee’s announcement of a return to statewide restrictions on restaurants, bars, gyms and gatherings of more than five people does not apply to schools.
2016 Five years ago
Washington State University Pink Gloves Boxing Instructor Jessica Whitt will take her skills abroad in early 2017 to teach an intensive, two-day training camp in the Middle Eastern city of Dubai. A lifelong fitness fan, Whitt said she became involved with Pink Gloves Boxing when she met the program’s founders and began training to become an instructor. The program focuses on more than women’s fitness, having at its core the goal of empowering women and building community, she said. ... Mark Workman joined the city of Pullman in 1985 as an assistant city engineer. At that time, Bishop Boulevard was a narrow two-lane road with just the Wheatland Mall and Chipman and Taylor auto dealership on one end and the Professional Mall on the other. There was no Chipman Trail, no paths running along Terre View Drive and on North Grand Avenue, and the Texaco station on South Grand Avenue was still known as the Flying J. About 32 years and a few promotions later, he’s retiring from his role as city supervisor.
2011 10 years ago
When asked whether they were still hungry, all Michael Messier and Kylie Bolland could do was look down woefully at the spoonfuls of white rice and cups of coffee stained water in front of them and then slowly raise their hands into the air. The University of Idaho seniors were unlucky enough to end up in the lower-income section of the evening’s Oxfam Hunger Banquet in the Student Union Building. ... Community members who attended the Technology Fair at Pullman High School said they were impressed by the work students are doing with technology. “It’s amazing,” PHS grounds keeper Mel Lemons said as he walked through the computer labs. Multiple stations were set up throughout the building, with teachers of varying grade levels demonstrating uses of technology in their classrooms.