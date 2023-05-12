2022 One year ago

A planned Oxford house recovery home in Moscow drew questions from around a dozen residents of the surrounding neighborhood who voiced concerns over their children’s safety and a lack of communication from the Latah Recovery Center Board of Directors about the plans for the property. The house, located on Bitterroot Street near the Hamilton-Lowe Aquatic Center, would house roughly seven men in recovery. Several residents said they had not heard about the plans for the Oxford house until this week, and only through word of mouth. “I want to own that. I haven’t exactly opened up a lot of recovery houses before, this is a first for me,” said Director Darrell Keim. “I do apologize for that. It’s not intentional on our part. We don’t intend to be quiet and noncommunicative with neighbors.”

2018 Five years ago

