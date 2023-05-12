A planned Oxford house recovery home in Moscow drew questions from around a dozen residents of the surrounding neighborhood who voiced concerns over their children’s safety and a lack of communication from the Latah Recovery Center Board of Directors about the plans for the property. The house, located on Bitterroot Street near the Hamilton-Lowe Aquatic Center, would house roughly seven men in recovery. Several residents said they had not heard about the plans for the Oxford house until this week, and only through word of mouth. “I want to own that. I haven’t exactly opened up a lot of recovery houses before, this is a first for me,” said Director Darrell Keim. “I do apologize for that. It’s not intentional on our part. We don’t intend to be quiet and noncommunicative with neighbors.”
2018 Five years ago
Roger Vielle, 60, of Deary, wears his braids with pride these days. It was not so long ago that a government boarding school teacher cut them off. Beginning in the late 1800s, the U.S. government attempted to assimilate Native American children into American culture by establishing boarding schools where teachers often cut their students’ hair, banned their native language and gave them new names. Vielle said he attended two government boarding schools as a child. It was not until Vielle was in his 30s, after years of belittlement and getting in trouble with the law, that he said he began to realize, “I want to be an Indian. I want to be myself.” ... Thomas Edison called it the eighth wonder of the world, but in the age of inkjet, the printing press has fallen from grace. Tony Sittner, a teacher at Lewis and Clark State College, hopes to reignite interest in these once-common techniques through a hands-on class offered Saturdays at the Roy Chatters Newspaper and Print Museum in Palouse. “Printing has changed a lot. Digital is taking over a lot of areas,” Sittner said.
2013 10 years ago
The University of Idaho ushered more than 1,700 graduates out into the unknown, but commencement speaker and Vandal alumnus Jim Lemley advised students not to be disheartened if life doesn’t go the way they planned and to be good at improvising. Painting himself as a former “academic juvenile delinquent,” the 1988 graduate, who studied marketing and went on to become an independent film producer for movies like “Abraham Lincoln: Vampire Hunter” and “Wanted,” didn’t sugar-coat the future, but spoke about how he adapted to life’s hurdles after college. ... In college athletics it’s not uncommon for an incoming athlete to spend one year practicing with the team, bulking up and getting to know the program before actually competing. This strategy, known as “redshirting,” will soon be incorporated into the Washington State University engineering curriculum for students who need extra preparation before fully getting into the competitive program. Bob Olsen, associate dean of undergraduate student services for the WSU College of Engineering and Architecture, said many freshmen students come to WSU with subpar math skills and are immediately behind in the engineering program.