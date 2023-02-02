Idaho state Rep. Brandon Mitchell, R-Moscow, introduced legislation this week to update Idaho’s archery regulations. Mitchell sponsored House Bill 507, which allows for the use of lighted arrow nocks and mechanical broadheads. “We’re the last state in the union to allow this,” he said. The nock is the portion of an arrow that fits onto the bowstring. Broadheads are the pointed end. Lighted nocks make it easier for hunters to recover lost arrows, Mitchell said, which helps prevent unintended damage to wildlife or people who might step on them.
T.J. Burchell was tearing into his kitchen wall two weeks ago, working to remove the chimney from the Colton home’s original cook stove, when he stumbled upon an interesting piece of Genesee history. Although, he did not know what he had found initially. “I was taking the bricks out, and it fell out,” Burchell said. “You couldn’t even read it,” he added. “It was just so dirty and nasty, and I washed it off.” “It” was a rare Genesee trade mirror which, Earl Bennett, Genesee resident, city historian and Idaho State Historical Society board trustee, said was a button-sized coin given to patrons of bars, saloons and stores in the early 1900s to use for a free good or service at a particular establishment. ... Like he’d done countless times before in his career, Pullman’s Jake Wells found some space, pulled up and swished home a 3-pointer to put his Greyhound basketball team up by 13 points against East Valley in the second quarter. The difference was this trey carried him into the 1,000-point club — and the junior still has a full season left to play for Pullman.
Daisy Ward, a freshman from Pullman High School, spent the last week working as a page for the Washington State Senate at the Capitol in Olympia. Ward was one of 15 students who served as Senate pages for the second week of the 2013 legislative session. Ward was sponsored by 9th District Sen. Mark Schoesler, R-Ritzville. She is the daughter of Kelly Ward and Gene Solomon, of Pullman. ... When school districts begin running levies and bonds this spring, Moscow’s public charter schools will continue to survive on what they have. A recent study on school choice commissioned by the J.A. and Kathryn Albertson Foundation ranked Idaho’s charter school law in the bottom third of the nation. Coming in at 32 out of the nation’s 42 charter laws, the study said Idaho could improve support for charter schools by providing equitable funding for students and facilities.