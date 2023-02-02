2022 One year ago

Idaho state Rep. Brandon Mitchell, R-Moscow, introduced legislation this week to update Idaho’s archery regulations. Mitchell sponsored House Bill 507, which allows for the use of lighted arrow nocks and mechanical broadheads. “We’re the last state in the union to allow this,” he said. The nock is the portion of an arrow that fits onto the bowstring. Broadheads are the pointed end. Lighted nocks make it easier for hunters to recover lost arrows, Mitchell said, which helps prevent unintended damage to wildlife or people who might step on them.

2018 Five years ago

