2019 One year ago today
After more than a decade teaching and administrating in the Tennessee public school system, University of Idaho alumnus Brian Smith has returned to Moscow to serve as principal for two regional schools. The Moscow School District has selected Smith to lead both West Park Elementary and Paradise Creek Regional High School. ... Almost 400 horse riders across the country have been inducted into the Dressage Foundation’s Century Club and Moscow’s Susan Zenier will be the first Idahoan to join the special group. The Century Club recognizes dressage riders and horses whose combined ages total 100 years or more. Zenier, who is retired from the U.S. Postal Service, is 75, and her appendix quarter horse, Snickers, is 26.
2015 Five years ago today
Color Run participants crossed the finish line with flying colors Saturday in one of many events held during Colfax’s three-day long Concrete River Festival. Families were doused in bright pink powder as they wrapped up the race at Colfax’s Schmuck Park. … The Pullman Posse avoided their third heartbreaking loss in as many days at the Palouse Summer Series on Sunday at Quann Field. Pullman’s game against the Washington Rush was delayed by nearly an hour. The delay caused the Posse’s game to exceed its time limit and end after Pullman tied the score at 9-9 in the bottom of the seventh.
2010 10 years ago today
Pullman School District elementary teacher Lisa Cartwright will soon head to Virginia to develop math lessons for teachers across the country to use in their classrooms. Cartwright, one of six teachers chosen from a group of 99 throughout the country, will spend two weeks in Virginia with all expenses paid by the National Council of Teachers of Mathematics. … Washington State University will participate in a new initiative, “Sustainable Aviation Fuels Northwest” project to develop aviation biofuel. The project, which is the only one of its kind in the country, will look at biomass options within a four-state region as possible sources for creating renewable jet fuel.