2022 One year ago

In the small town of Elk River, residents are used to visitors. Nestled among pine trees and bordering a reservoir and camping grounds, the community is a frequent stop for recreation during the summer. When the pandemic hit two years ago, the number of visitors skyrocketed, residents said — leaving the mostly senior populace nervous for their health. In Clearwater County, about 38% of residents are fully vaccinated for COVID-19 — well below the statewide rate of 52.6%. But in Elk River, that influx of visitors prompted something unheard of for the region: A population town officials estimate is roughly 75% vaccinated. ... Sen. Mark Schoesler, R-Ritzville, has received lots of awards and plaques during his long legislative career. He got his first golden hammer during a visit with the Pullman Chamber of Commerce. Schoesler was presented with the hammer for his work on securing funding for Habitat for Humanity. Schoesler and Reps. Joe Schmick, R-Colfax, and Mary Dye, R-Pomeroy, shared updates on the latest session, and then traveled to the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley, where they attended a Chamber of Commerce luncheon at the Clarkston Event Center.

2018 Five years ago

Tags

Recommended for you