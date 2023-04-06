In the small town of Elk River, residents are used to visitors. Nestled among pine trees and bordering a reservoir and camping grounds, the community is a frequent stop for recreation during the summer. When the pandemic hit two years ago, the number of visitors skyrocketed, residents said — leaving the mostly senior populace nervous for their health. In Clearwater County, about 38% of residents are fully vaccinated for COVID-19 — well below the statewide rate of 52.6%. But in Elk River, that influx of visitors prompted something unheard of for the region: A population town officials estimate is roughly 75% vaccinated. ... Sen. Mark Schoesler, R-Ritzville, has received lots of awards and plaques during his long legislative career. He got his first golden hammer during a visit with the Pullman Chamber of Commerce. Schoesler was presented with the hammer for his work on securing funding for Habitat for Humanity. Schoesler and Reps. Joe Schmick, R-Colfax, and Mary Dye, R-Pomeroy, shared updates on the latest session, and then traveled to the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley, where they attended a Chamber of Commerce luncheon at the Clarkston Event Center.
2018 Five years ago
A new telepharmacy opened its doors on Main Street in Kendrick less than two years after the rural community lost its only pharmacy for miles in 2016. Kendrick residents can now consult with and receive verified prescriptions from pharmacists at Idaho State University via telecommunication technology at the new Bengal Pharmacy on 509 E. Main St. The service was made possible by a partnership between ISU’s College of Pharmacy and Gritman Medical Center. ... A group of about 15 Pullman business owners and residents have been meeting informally during the past several months to discuss the possibility of incorporating a food cooperative in the downtown area. Among those involved is Destiny Sternod, a Pullman resident for the past seven years who recently opened Main Street Squeeze Juice & Smoothie. She said the group has expressed a desire to have a co-op built by and for Pullman residents to represent the diverse community and its wants and needs.
2013 10 years ago
It was a solemn scene Saturday evening as more than 100 people gathered for a vigil for Washington State University professor David Warner, who suffered head injuries in a beating near campus March 30. The crowd of WSU and community members formed a circle outside the Glenn Terrell Mall on the WSU campus in Pullman to reflect and share stories about Warner. The vigil began with a brief address from Warner’s parents, Dennis and Cherie Warner, who said they were humbled by the outpouring of community support. ... Pullman’s waterways received some spring cleaning as more than 200 volunteers spent several hours picking up garbage and recyclables from various creek and river banks during the ninth annual Pullman Stream Cleanup. Volunteers, young and old, climbed over rocks, ducked under branches and plucked grocery bags, aluminum cans and other trash from six locations along the shorelines of Paradise Creek, Missouri Flat Creek and the south fork of the Palouse River. Thel event was co-sponsored by Palouse-Clearwater Environmental Institute and the city of Pullman.