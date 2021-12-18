Moscow, ID (83843)

Today

Mainly cloudy with snow showers around this morning. High 37F. Winds SE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 80%..

Tonight

Rain and snow showers this evening, becoming all snow overnight. Low 31F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precip 100%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches.