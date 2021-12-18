2020 One year ago
Malden, the Whitman County town devastated by a Labor Day wildfire, received an early Christmas gift. Washington Commissioner of Public Lands Hilary Franz presented the town with a fire engine on behalf of the Department of Natural Resources to replace the Malden engine that was lost in the fire. The gift is a 2002 International H5S that can hold 620 gallons of water in its tank. ... The city of Moscow has announced a to-go parking program for area business owners who rely on delivery of goods during the COVID-19 pandemic. Sixteen delivery parking passes will be made available to downtown businesses. The passes will be valid for use in the north and south Jackson Street parking lots and may be used by delivery vehicles only. The permits are free and represent 10 percent of the 160 available stalls in the two lots, Deputy City Supervisor Tyler Palmer said.
2016 Five years ago
About 15 local law enforcement officers could be seen inside the Moscow Wal-Mart on, and it was not because a huge crime had been reported. Instead, officers pushed shopping carts and helped children select gifts for their family members and themselves as part of the Shop with a Cop event. Cpl. Shane Keen of the Moscow Police Department said 30 children participated and each of them could spend $75 on gifts inside the store. Keen said the city of Moscow received a $2,500 grant from Walmart. It was the first year the MPD participated in the event, and Keen said he plans to do it for many years. ... Because of the snow and frigid temperatures, there are limited weekend outdoor activities to engage in on the Palouse this time of year. So many parents took their children to Pullman for Zeppoz’ fourth annual Free Youth Christmas Party. Zeppoz and other businesses and individuals, including Ned Bowman, sponsored the event. Children 12 and younger were allowed two bowling games, bowling shoes and a present for free.
2011 10 years ago
After eight months of labor and help from more than 400 volunteers, Sarah Keller and her sons will move into a new home in Uniontown this week, just in time for Christmas. Jennifer Wallace, executive director of Palouse Habitat for Humanity, said Keller’s home marks quite a few milestones for the organization. It is the 10th home Palouse Habitat for Humanity has established since its origination in 1992, it’s the second home ever to be built within a year of another, and with eight months of work, it is the fastest a home has ever been constructed. “About a year ago the board decided they wanted to step up our production to respond to the need here,” Wallace said. “We know there’s a need in Latah and Whitman County, so we’re trying to make this two house-a-year thing really stick, which is going to take a lot more fundraising on our part.”