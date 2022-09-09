2021 One year ago

With the conclusion of a pair of major construction projects in Pullman, Washington State University is preparing to make way for two new science buildings that will replace aging facilities in the heart of campus. Louise Sweeney, project manager lead for WSU’s Facilities Services department, said the final phase of the School for Global Animal Health was completed early this year and a new plant biosciences building was finished in October. With these projects completed — worth more than $130 million, all told — Sweeney said WSU’s next major project will be the construction of a new life sciences building, which will be built where Heald Hall stands. ... The Potlatch School Board this week voted to require students, staff and visitors to school facilities to wear face masks in response to a spike in COVID-19 cases in the area. Superintendent Janet Avery said about 70 students and staff are quarantined either because they have been exposed to someone with a confirmed case of the disease, or they themselves are showing symptoms.

