With the conclusion of a pair of major construction projects in Pullman, Washington State University is preparing to make way for two new science buildings that will replace aging facilities in the heart of campus. Louise Sweeney, project manager lead for WSU’s Facilities Services department, said the final phase of the School for Global Animal Health was completed early this year and a new plant biosciences building was finished in October. With these projects completed — worth more than $130 million, all told — Sweeney said WSU’s next major project will be the construction of a new life sciences building, which will be built where Heald Hall stands. ... The Potlatch School Board this week voted to require students, staff and visitors to school facilities to wear face masks in response to a spike in COVID-19 cases in the area. Superintendent Janet Avery said about 70 students and staff are quarantined either because they have been exposed to someone with a confirmed case of the disease, or they themselves are showing symptoms.
Former NASA astronaut John Herrington has seen the Earth from a perspective many never will. A member of the Chickasaw Nation, Herrington became the first member of a Native American tribe to fly in space in 2002. Herrington stopped by the children’s section of BookPeople of Moscow for a reading and signing of his recently published children’s book, “Mission to Space,” which tells in pictures and words of Herrington’s travels on Space Shuttle Endeavor, his training with NASA and includes translations of words from English to Chickasaw. ... Three-time Olympic gold medalist Kristin Armstrong may have made her way around the world, but she has not forgotten her Idaho roots. And neither has the University of Idaho. Armstrong’s legacy was sealed in Moscow as UI president Chuck Staben announced a portion of Paradise Path that runs through the university campus would be named the Kristin Armstrong Bikeway on Paradise Path.
A handful of Palouse-area residents are back at home after participating in last week’s Democratic National Convention in Charlotte, N.C. Nearly 6,000 people nationwide served as delegates at the political gathering, which followed the previous week’s Republican National Convention in Tampa, Fla. Of those 6,000, 120 were from Washington state, and 31 were from Idaho.