More than a year after the 2020 Palouse Empire Fair was canceled because of COVID-19 restrictions, the barns at the fairgrounds outside Colfax Thursday were once again brimming with nervous parents and grandparents watching their children show off their prized animals to judges. For Oakesdale High School senior Kaylee Hinnenkamp, a National FFA Organization member, it was a relief that this year’s fair opened on schedule. “It’s kind of weird that we’re back to normal, but I’m so glad that we get to actually have a fair and show like normal,” she said. “So I was extremely happy when they said we finally get to have a fair.”
A water main under Sixth Street in Moscow burst at about 9 a.m., sending water flowing down to Logan Street, where it pooled one block south at the corner of Seventh and Logan streets. The flowing water finally stopped at around 10 a.m. Several houses in the area were threatened by the rising water. Crews from the Moscow Volunteer Fire Department responded to the area and several homes were sandbagged. Residents in the shut-off area are asked not to use water for consumption until bacteria tests come back clear, per water safety requirements. ... Olympic three-time gold medalist and University of Idaho alumna Kristin Armstrong will be honored at a dedication ceremony at the UI Student Recreation Center lawn when a portion of Paradise Path through the UI campus will be named for her. Armstrong is a 1995 graduate of UI’s College of Education, Health and Human Sciences and she recently accepted a position as an endurance performance director with USA Cycling. She resides in Boise.
Steve Braun is celebrating his 18th year at Troy High School as the vocational agriculture and consumer economics teacher and as the adviser to the school’s highly successful Future Farmers of America chapter. Though his devotion to the program is strong, Braun is quick to point out that the program would not be nearly as successful without the support of the Troy community, school board, principal and hardworking students.