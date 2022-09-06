2021 One year ago

More than a year after the 2020 Palouse Empire Fair was canceled because of COVID-19 restrictions, the barns at the fairgrounds outside Colfax Thursday were once again brimming with nervous parents and grandparents watching their children show off their prized animals to judges. For Oakesdale High School senior Kaylee Hinnenkamp, a National FFA Organization member, it was a relief that this year’s fair opened on schedule. “It’s kind of weird that we’re back to normal, but I’m so glad that we get to actually have a fair and show like normal,” she said. “So I was extremely happy when they said we finally get to have a fair.”

2017 Five years ago

