The Kendrick Tigers and the Moscow Bears hit the fields for the first high school summer football practices of the season. Moscow first-year head coach Rob Bafus had a little extra work on the first day of practice. “Kind of have a different dynamic in Moscow; the whole coaching staff is new,” Bafus said. He said the first part of the practice was used just to introduce themselves to the team. Defending Idaho 1-A Division II football state champion Kendrick got its practice going with a group a little larger than expected. Tigers coach Zane Hobart said they had taken 23 players to an offseason camp in Montana, but had 26 show up to the first practice. ... Olivia Ng of Colfax was named Washington Distinguished Young Woman of the Year, besting 10 other high school seniors from across the state for the honor. Ng, a senior at Colfax High School, will represent the state of Washington at the national DYW scholarship program in Mobile, Ala. The program took place at the R.R. Jones Theatre on the Washington State University campus in Pullman.

