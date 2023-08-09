The Kendrick Tigers and the Moscow Bears hit the fields for the first high school summer football practices of the season. Moscow first-year head coach Rob Bafus had a little extra work on the first day of practice. “Kind of have a different dynamic in Moscow; the whole coaching staff is new,” Bafus said. He said the first part of the practice was used just to introduce themselves to the team. Defending Idaho 1-A Division II football state champion Kendrick got its practice going with a group a little larger than expected. Tigers coach Zane Hobart said they had taken 23 players to an offseason camp in Montana, but had 26 show up to the first practice. ... Olivia Ng of Colfax was named Washington Distinguished Young Woman of the Year, besting 10 other high school seniors from across the state for the honor. Ng, a senior at Colfax High School, will represent the state of Washington at the national DYW scholarship program in Mobile, Ala. The program took place at the R.R. Jones Theatre on the Washington State University campus in Pullman.
2018 Five years ago
Chairman of the House Committee on Agriculture Rep. Michael Conaway, R-Texas, toured Washington State University, meeting with researchers and administrators and sampling local fare. Conaway was joined by Rep. Cathy McMorris Rodgers, R-Washington, for the tour, which began in WSU’s Paccar Environmental Technology Building. Conaway said he and the congresswoman are old friends. “Cathy and I were elected at the same time,” he said. “So we’re classmates, and like any class, you tend to bond together.” ... An enormous roaring brown bear with red eyes will now greet visiting teams’ nervous free-throw shooters at Moscow Middle School gym’s Bear Den. The once white wall behind the main basketball hoop on the north end of the gym now features a mural painting of a large roaring bear — displaying its sharp, white teeth and bright red tongue — steep gray mountains and “MOSCOW” painted with black letters and a red drop shadow. “It doesn’t look like a teddy bear,” Moscow School District Superintendent Greg Bailey said, noting the bear’s menacing appearance.
2013 10 years ago
Four Moscow High School students had just arrived in Managua, Nicaragua, and were headed over to the U.S. Embassy when they stopped to grab something to eat. Their first meal in the Central American country: McDonald’s burgers and a Coke. “My first Big Mac was in Nicaragua,” said 18-year-old student Jacob Rose. That was one of many stories the students brought back on their three-and-a-half week July trip to Washington, D.C., Nicaragua and Panama. ... On the first Friday of each month, Palouse’s Green Frog Cafe welcomes the public to see local musicians perform on the small stage in the corner of the restaurant. Patrons just have to follow one rule set. “There’s no talking allowed,” co-owner Tiana Gregg-Holmes said. Given Gregg-Holmes’s passion for music, it’s easy to see why. She was a musician for 20 years and has been an ardent supporter of the local music scene since moving to Palouse almost a decade ago. She knows how hard it is for artists to get recognition, which is why she wants to make sure the customers at the Green Frog are paying attention.