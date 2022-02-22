2021 One year ago
Princeton-based Bennett Lumber Products donated $100,000 to Palouse Ice Rink to help the nonprofit turn the former Northwest River Supplies building on the south end of Moscow into a permanent ice rink. ... Moscow principal Brian Smith was selected as a recipient of the state’s prestigious Gem awards for his leadership at the elementary school level.
2017 Five years ago
A Moscow High School and University of Idaho graduate will be the new executive director of the Moscow Chamber of Commerce. Jenny Ford, current executive director of SMART Transit, was selected to fill the vacant chamber position last week after former Chamber Executive Director Gina Taruscio resigned her position to start her new role as the executive director for Partnership for Economic Prosperity.
2012 10 years ago
Pullman High students Zane Bickham, Patrick Old and Aneesh Pappu earned a $1,500 technology grant for their school from Avista by winning a video contest about energy conservation.