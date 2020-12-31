2019 One year ago today
In a rundown of top regional sports stories for 2019, the exploits of the Washington State University women’s soccer team top the list.The Cougars beat four favored teams in their historic NCAA tournament run, two of them top-five seeds. … The Cougar Den will debut at Beasley Coliseum during the Washington State men’s basketball team’s Pac-12 opener against USC. Located on the concourse behind sections 18-20, the den will provide additional food and beverage options, including beer and wine. “We have worked diligently with our partners at Learfield IMG College to best incorporate this pilot program and our fans will enjoy the enhanced options,” said WSU athletic director Pat Chun.
2015 Five years ago today
Tim Gresback, president of the Idaho State Bar, says the majority of attorneys are doing great work, but he believes the growing trend of accepting bullying in the legal profession has become disturbing. During the past six months, Gresback has been addressing the challenges of bullying within the legal system. Gresback said he, the Idaho State Bar Board of Commissioners and the bar counsel presented the information he gathered on a roadshow around the state. … Washington State center Riley Sorenson did not play in the Sun Bowl against Miami, and after a GoFundMe account was set up for his family, it became apparent why. According to the page, as the team entered the tunnel for the game against Miami, Sorenson was pulled aside by the coaching staff and told that his dad had suffered a heart attack.
2010 10 years ago today
Many students across Washington state are trading in their second half of high school for college campus life. In the 2009-10 school year, 18,541 high school juniors and seniors took courses at either five universities, including WSU, or one of the state’s 34 community colleges to earn both high school and college credits. The Running Start program, which started in 1990, allows high school juniors and seniors to take college courses but students only pay for textbooks and school fees — state funding pays for tuition. … Although Dan Weaver will no longer be a physical presence in the Moscow Police Department, he hopes the preventative measures and community policing style he’s worked hard to instill in the MPD will continue long after he takes off the uniform. After announcing his retirement, today is officially Weaver’s last day as chief of police, a position he worked his way up to after he began working for the MPD as a reserve officer in 1971.