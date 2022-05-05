2021 One year ago
The first two tenants are set to move into the historic, nearly century-old building on Palouse’s Main Street. The 10,000-square-foot building built in 1928 will welcome Palouse Health Center and State Bank Northwest according to Spokane developer David Birge. Birge and fellow developer David Griswold have hired general contractor Neil O’Keefe to remodel the building that was originally built as a gymnasium shared by the two Palouse local schools at the time. Birge said he and Griswold approached Palouse Health Center and State Bank Northwest about moving into the building and they were “very receptive.” ... The nonprofit Petco Love awarded the Whitman County Humane Society a $5,000 grant Wednesday to care for kittens. PetcoLove, formerly known as the Petco Foundation, is awarding grants to hundreds of organizations to save animals around the country.
2017 Five years ago
Laurie Vallem may only have three children, all of whom are grown, but she is also a mother figure to the 35 young men who live in the Sigma Alpha Epsilon fraternity at the University of Idaho. The 55-year-old Deary resident has been the cook at SAE for the past three years, but she does more than prepare food for the young men — she also cares about their grades, holds them accountable for their chores and provides an ear to talk to when they are going through difficult times. Vallem is the president of the SHARED Council, a nonprofit organization that raises money for the Deary community and the surrounding areas, and a part-time bartender at the Elks Saloon in Bovill, where she is always up for a friendly conversation. ... It is impossible to miss the large canvas of angels and snakes displayed at the Washington State University Art Museum. Andres Fortes, 28, a graduate student in the Department of Fine Arts, created the work for one of his final projects before he received his second master’s degree at WSU commencement. Nearby was a sparkling cacti and beach ball installation by Laura Pregeant, another graduating MFA student. Fortes said he chose WSU over other graduate schools because it fully funded his education and is the closest to Portland, Ore., where he was raised since he was 6.
2012 10 years ago
As people across the United States raise their glasses to celebrate Cinco de Mayo, Spanish-language students at St. Mary’s School in Moscow want to remind them that Mexico is the reason for the season. About 45 students under the instruction of Gloria Natividad de Conley hosted a Cinco de Mayo potluck and celebration at their school, and dozens of parents, grandparents, family members and friends turned out to join them. Contrary to popular American belief, Cinco de Mayo, which means “the fifth of May” in Spanish, is not Mexico’s Independence Day. Mexicans celebrate that holiday every Sept. 16. Instead, Cinco de Mayo commemorates the Mexican army’s defeat of French forces at the Battle of Puebla in 1862. ... Weddings are often exhilarating events for brides, grooms and their family and friends, but ceremony and reception photographers experience their own adrenaline rush on the big day. “I love the challenge I’m faced with at a wedding,” said Christopher Warren, 35, a portrait and event photographer who lives in Troy. “It’s a one-time deal, so it’s do or die.”