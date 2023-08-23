The University of Idaho in Moscow and Lewis-Clark State College in Lewiston were slotted first and second in an online ranking of the best colleges in Idaho. College Consensus published its 2022 rankings recently and has UI and LCSC at Nos. 1 and 2, respectively, in its rundown of the state’s top colleges and universities, both public and private. The two colleges are also in the top two spots in the rankings of Idaho’s best online colleges. The rankings combine the results of other published rankings with student reviews to arrive at a score for each college. ... Immediate and ongoing tax relief, plus a big boost in education funding, will be the focus of a special session of the Idaho Legislature. Gov. Brad Little issued a proclamation Tuesday calling for the session. “We’re calling an extraordinary session to address the crushing impacts of historic inflation on Idaho families and schools,” Little said during a news conference.
2018 Five years ago
Washington State University President Kirk Schulz discussed fiscal goals, record enrollment and the future of Washington higher education in a back-to-school event with the media. Schulz began by discussing school budgets and fundraising efforts. He said while the final budget numbers are not available as of yet, the school is on track to exceed its target to decrease annual overspending from $30 million to $20 million in the first year of what he called a “three-year fiscal health effort.” ... A communications manager for the University of Washington Police Department has been offered a job in Cougar country. Tara Murker was selected to oversee the Whitcom Regional Dispatch Center during a special meeting of the Whitcom executive board. The decision was announced by board chairman Adam Lincoln, Pullman city supervisor, following an executive session. Murker was one of three finalists for the executive director position, which has been vacant since January.
2013 10 years ago
Fraternities at the University of Idaho spent much of this past week — recruitment week — enticing waves of new students to spend their first college year on Greek Row. These students will have to abide by the rules and expectations set by the brotherhood, but soon they also may have to follow new guidelines set mainly by the university in response to the perceived role fraternities have played in excessive drinking on campus. ... Washington State University is one of the friendliest campuses in the nation for lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender students, according to national nonprofit organization Campus Pride. Campus Pride, dedicated to making colleges and universities safer and more inclusive for LGBT individuals, listed WSU for the first time on its annual nationwide “Top 25 LGBT Friendly Colleges and Universities” list, released this week.