2019 One year ago today
Elephant ears have been a staple at the Latah County Fair for years. While likely not doctor-recommended, the cinnamon sugar, deep-fried dough treats served up by Troy FFA members are taste bud-approved. Halee Bohman, a Troy High School sophomore and FFA member, said people have told her they waited in line for more than three hours to get their hands on an elephant ear. … A pair of University of Idaho archaeologists have partnered with Moscow High School to host a set of archaeological dig sites on school grounds. UI professor Mark Warner, who is with the school’s Department of Sociology and Anthropology, is helping lead the project. He said the work done at MHS could have real archaeological significance, but it’s also a good way to invite the community to engage with science and history in a novel and convenient way.
2015 Five years ago today
With 50,000 daffodil bulbs set to be planted, Bishop Boulevard will be surrounded by fields of yellow come springtime. Ken Casavant and former mayor Karen Kiessling brought the idea forward to the city earlier this year and led the drive to raise $14,000 to buy bulbs. Fern McLeod, with the Pullman parks department, said the money was raised from donations both from the businesses along Bishop Boulevard and community members. … Families of all ages learned the science behind fire and what the men and women fighting the blazes really go through. As part of the Palouse Discovery Science Center’s family science, the Pullman Fire Department arrived equipped with engines, trucks, ladders and a range of equipment and gear for community members to try out. The firefighter science day last year brought in about 700 community members.
2010 10 years ago today
To save money, the Moscow City Council’s Public Works and Finance Committee recommended the data gathered from one study involving the possibility of a Third Street bridge also be used in another. They recommended the findings of a study of vehicular traffic flow in the area be included in a plan for all other modes of transportation there. A bridge would provide access for residents over Paradise Creek from Third Street to Mountain View Road. … The Genesee School gymnasium roof will be replaced even after school district voters shot down a proposed $200,000 plant facility levy last month. The levy, which would have been split up over five years, failed by just four votes. It received 52 percent voter approval but needed 55 percent to pass as required by state law. The school board directed Moore to go ahead with replacing the roof with other funding sources.