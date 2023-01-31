The Port of Whitman County commissioners wrote a letter to Washington State University urging the university to support plans to repurpose a 94-year-old steam plant on the school’s Pullman campus. WSU informed the port earlier this month that it has withdrawn its support of efforts to clean up the steam plant site and transform the building into a space for businesses and offices. WSU made this announcement despite previous letters and news releases from the university supporting the project.
College students, former and present, know the anxiety-induced frustration of applying for financial aid. Now imagine sorting through the university’s primarily-English financial aid website with your parents, who barely speak the language. That was the situation for Ramiro Mora as a student at the University of Idaho. Applying for financial aid can be difficult for any student to navigate. Last year, Mora and about 10 other first-generation students working for WSU’s Student Financial Services began translating WSU’s entire financial aid website to Spanish. ... Some of Idaho’s top government and department leaders, including Idaho Gov. C.L. “Butch” Otter and Lt. Gov. Brad Little, convened at the Genesee Fire Department in downtown Genesee as part of “Capital for a Day.” Otter and other Idaho leaders have traveled to a rural town in a different Idaho county every month to listen to residents’ questions and concerns firsthand. Otter said it marked his third “Capital for a Day” visit to Latah County — the first was in Kendrick and the second in Potlatch.
Idaho center Kyle Barone is having one of the best seasons in school history. Two days after scoring a career-best 27 points against Texas State, Barone set a school best for field-goal percentage and recorded his fifth consecutive double-double. Barone’s father, Mike Barone, briefly played basketball at a junior college, and he wanted to teach his son everything he learned about athletics. ... The United States should at least double the number of university students it exchanges with other countries in an effort to create an international network of allies, a former U.S. ambassador said to an audience at the University of Idaho. He spoke during a Martin Forum hosted by the UI’s Martin Institute. Richard LeBaron said the United States does a poor job of keeping in touch with international students who have graduated from U.S. universities and then returned to their home countries.