2021 One year ago

After scaling back celebrations last year because of the pandemic, Deary Friendship Days is returning with a full slate of events including pancake breakfast, silent auction and a parade followed by an evening street dance with live music. Organizer and Whitepine Lions Club President Karen Caffrey said the event has been sponsored by the club for more than 50 years, with the exception of last year when, in light of the pandemic, a smaller celebration was hosted by the newly formed Deary Days Committee. ... At Moscow’s Palouse Mall, Target could be coming this fall, a bridal and men’s wear store recently opened and a Mongolian restaurant is opening soon. Target is under construction at the west end of the mall. A sign on the exterior of the store says it is opening this fall. Another sign inside the mall indicates a restaurant, Everhot Mongolian Hot Pot, is opening soon. No further information was available about the restaurant and its plans. Meanwhile, Black Tie and Pearls has been open almost four weeks at the mall.

2017 Five years ago

Tags

Recommended for you