After scaling back celebrations last year because of the pandemic, Deary Friendship Days is returning with a full slate of events including pancake breakfast, silent auction and a parade followed by an evening street dance with live music. Organizer and Whitepine Lions Club President Karen Caffrey said the event has been sponsored by the club for more than 50 years, with the exception of last year when, in light of the pandemic, a smaller celebration was hosted by the newly formed Deary Days Committee. ... At Moscow’s Palouse Mall, Target could be coming this fall, a bridal and men’s wear store recently opened and a Mongolian restaurant is opening soon. Target is under construction at the west end of the mall. A sign on the exterior of the store says it is opening this fall. Another sign inside the mall indicates a restaurant, Everhot Mongolian Hot Pot, is opening soon. No further information was available about the restaurant and its plans. Meanwhile, Black Tie and Pearls has been open almost four weeks at the mall.
Donations of nonperishable food flowed in during the 17th annual Great Moscow Food Drive, put on by the Latah County Human Rights Task Force and the Moscow Human Rights Commission. Moscow residents had plenty of opportunity to donate, with three locations open from 8 a.m to 1 p.m. Despite the heat and smoky haze hanging over the Palouse, a booth was stationed outside of Safeway, Rosauers and at the Moscow Farmers Market, with at least two volunteers at each location who were eager to accept donations and answer questions about the food drive. ... The Pullman-Moscow Regional Airport has received a $5.2 million grant through the Airport Improvement Program to fund its Runway Realignment Project, according to a press release from the office of U.S. Sen. Maria Cantwell, D-Wash. The grant will help fund the realignment of 7,100 feet of runway to meet Federal Aviation Administration design standards as well as provide land for acquisition, site grading and earthwork on the runway.
Stan Bauer can fix just about anything. In fact his garage in Pullman is filled with machines he’s brought back to life, like the saw that was damaged in a fire and was never supposed to work again, or the air compressor that couldn’t compress. There’s even a beat up 1960 Ford Thunderbird out in his workspace, just waiting for Bauer to work his magic. At 83, Bauer has a lifetime of experience working with machines and tools, in America and overseas. Most people his age are probably inclined to relax and enjoy some well-deserved time off, but not Bauer, who describes himself as a bit of a “workaholic.” ... When her name was called as the 2013 Distinguished Young Woman of Washington, Nicole Renard’s face broke into a beaming smile as she gracefully made her way to center stage at Beasley Coliseum in Pullman. Renard, the representative from Kennewick, was met by the 2012 DYWW, Kendall Earl, who presented her with a medal and a dozen red roses to add to the four already cradled in her right arm.