At Idler’s Rest Nature Preserve in Moscow, the springtime is about replenishment. The Palouse Land Trust is working with volunteers to plant more than 1,000 trees this month to restore the forest canopy and boost the health of the 37-acre forest. “Increasing tree diversity there will increase the resiliency of the forest and also increase habitat, increase biodiversity,” said Marcel Robicheaux, an AmeriCorps member who works with the Palouse Land Trust. ... Award-winning journalist and former NBC News Network anchor Ann Curry received the Edward R. Murrow Lifetime Achievement Award in Broadcast Journalism at Washington State University’s 46th annual Murrow Symposium. Curry delivered a keynote address on the WSU campus, where she spoke about her experiences reporting on natural disasters and human suffering in war zones across the globe. “This award is so prestigious, precisely because it is named for a journalist with high ideals, integrity, courage and empathy,” she said.
2018 Five years ago
Students at Washington State University’s College of Veterinary Medicine pressed their teal and purple-painted hands to a white banner to honor veterinary students who have died by suicide across the nation. The event was part of a national movement known as #VetMedUnited and was promoted by the Student American Veterinary Medical Association, which focuses on personal wellness, mental health and honoring victims of suicide in the veterinary field. About 50 students gathered outside Bustad Hall to paint the banner in a sign of solidarity with #VetMedUnited. ... Affordable housing in Pullman is set to receive an $800,000 cash infusion from the state Department of Commerce, Community Action Center officials announced. CAC Housing Development Manager Dale Miller said the money was awarded to support a 56-unit project on South Bypass Drive known as the RiverView Apartments. Construction of the apartments is expected to begin this summer. According to a news release, groups that will be considered high priority for placement within the development include homeless families with children, people with disabilities, veterans and large families.
2013 10 years ago
Gritman Medical Center has committed to leasing space at the Martin Wellness Center to the Palouse chapter of Family Promise to open a day center. Family Promise is a nationwide, nonprofit housing organization where churches take turns providing food and shelter to low-income families attempting to get back on their feet. The day center is to be used by clients to fill out job applications and use that address, shower, do laundry and have access to computers. ... Contestants stormed the stage at the annual Mr. MHS competition at Moscow High School. The fundraising event featured 23 young men, all Moscow High School seniors, who battled through choreography, fitness challenges, swimsuit and formal-wear modeling, a question-and-answer session and a date auction until one was named Mr. MHS 2013. The three-hour spectacle, with the theme “Heroes and Villains,” culminated with Chase Lanham being named Mr. MHS, Isaac Leidenfrost as first runner up, Jhovi Batacan as second runner up and Jeremy Williams as the winner of the Spirit of Mr. MHS award.