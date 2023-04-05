2022 One year ago

At Idler’s Rest Nature Preserve in Moscow, the springtime is about replenishment. The Palouse Land Trust is working with volunteers to plant more than 1,000 trees this month to restore the forest canopy and boost the health of the 37-acre forest. “Increasing tree diversity there will increase the resiliency of the forest and also increase habitat, increase biodiversity,” said Marcel Robicheaux, an AmeriCorps member who works with the Palouse Land Trust. ... Award-winning journalist and former NBC News Network anchor Ann Curry received the Edward R. Murrow Lifetime Achievement Award in Broadcast Journalism at Washington State University’s 46th annual Murrow Symposium. Curry delivered a keynote address on the WSU campus, where she spoke about her experiences reporting on natural disasters and human suffering in war zones across the globe. “This award is so prestigious, precisely because it is named for a journalist with high ideals, integrity, courage and empathy,” she said.

2018 Five years ago