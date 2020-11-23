2019 One year ago today
Moscow business owners George Skandalos and Carly Lilly purchased the former U.S. Bank building on the corner of Main and Third streets and plan to relocate Sangria Grille in the bank’s parking lot and dedicate the second-level bank floor to commercial offices, Skandalos said. Two doors down, a vintage clothing and records store will replace the former White Pine Outfitters space, located between The Garden Lounge and Hodgins Drug and Hobby. White Pine Outfitters will reopen in a former music building on South Jackson Street. … Expanding access to broadband services in rural areas — including large swaths of north central Idaho — should be a top priority for state government. That’s the conclusion of Gov. Brad Little’s broadband task force, which he created by executive order earlier this year.
2015 Five years ago today
Downtown Pullman was brightened with a new holiday attraction that highlights the small businesses and personal creativity of residents of the Palouse. The Shop Local Pullman Holiday Shop is the brainchild of the Pullman Chamber of Commerce and created by head Shop Local volunteer Sherol Cusano. The shop’s object is to bring additional foot traffic to downtown, give home-based businesses an outlet for their wares and give guests to the university town an opportunity to buy local this holiday season. … Moscow and Pullman have struggled for a few years finding enough substitute teachers, but the problem is expanding. The need for substitutes is no longer limited to teachers, as paraprofessionals and other staff require substitutes as well.
2010 10 years ago today
Snow accumulation on Moscow streets this week may give the city’s plow crews a chance to test modified removal procedures adopted last year. The City Council passed an ordinance that established designated snow routes in the city. If the mayor declares a snow removal proclamation due to heavy snowfall that may cause a hazard, vehicles parked on the snow routes must be moved to ensure efficient and effective snow removal by city crews. Drivers would have 12 hours after a proclamation is broadcast on local radio or television to move their vehicles from snow routes. … Latah County Commissioners want the county’s comprehensive plan to reflect the management of water, its quantity and quality on the Palouse. Commissioner Tom Stroschein said he didn’t feel comfortable adopting the plan without a more detailed entry on water. Commissioner Jack Nelson said adding information on water in Latah County is critical because so many decisions for rezones and conditional use permits that come before the board and the Latah County Zoning Commission hinge on water availability and quality.