Washington State University researchers have received a $100,000 grant from NASA to comb through years of satellite imagery to study a farming practice in the American West that has implications on water availability in the region. WSU associate professor Michael Brady, who will help lead the project, said they’re looking to see whether the practice of double-cropping — planting two crops in a single season rather than one — is increasing in the state as the growing season becomes longer as a result of climate change. ... Mike Heston was getting ready for work that fateful day and, like many, assumed it was a tragic accident when he saw on the news an airplane hit one of the Twin Towers in New York. He and the rest of the world learned minutes later it was no accident when another airliner crashed into the second tower on the morning of Sept. 11, 2001. Heston, then a firefighter and now chief of the Pullman Fire Department, will take part in one of countless memorial ceremonies nationwide to remember and pay tribute to all those who lost their lives, including an estimated 400 firefighters, police officers and other first responders.
Far beyond the eye of the storm, people across the Palouse are finding time to funnel their resources and talents south to aid the people of Texas in the aftermath of Hurricane Harvey. Employees at Schweitzer Engineering Laboratories in Pullman are churning out disaster relief power restoration products in a tenth of typical production time and getting them out the door to Texas in 48 hours or less, said Tony O’Neill, board and components factory manager at SEL. ... In a crowded mass of Kibbie Dome fans clad in silver and gold, David Lang’s outfit would be considered rather bland. A neutral black polo might appear to be a last-minute wardrobe choice for the contest between UNLV and Idaho, but it actually represents a carefully considered option in light of family allegiances. On the visiting sideline will be his eldest son Joe, a junior long snapper and a starting member of the Rebels special teams unit. Across the field will be younger son Cameron, a first-year newcomer to the Vandal program.
Latah County schools received some validation from Idaho’s new five-star rating system for public schools — 66% of the county’s schools received four or five stars. The new system will replace the federally mandated Adequate Yearly Progress measure, which is based solely on scores from the Idaho Standardized Achievement Tests and graduation rates. ... While most people who visited Washington State University were there for one reason — football — another event on campus that day will solidify the university’s global standing in a different way. Several hundred people attended the dedication of the new Paul G. Allen Center for Global Animal Health, a 62,000-square-foot, three-story building that will give researchers the capacity to investigate, treat and prevent infectious diseases that migrate from animals to humans.