2020 One year ago today
A campaign aimed at ending abortions on the Palouse is set to begin outside the Planned Parenthood building in Pullman. Organizer Anna Green of Moscow said the third annual 40 Days for Life campaign will include prayer, fasting, a peaceful vigil and community outreach. The initiative will run for 40 days. Volunteers plan to meet in front of Planned Parenthood on Southeast King Drive in shifts. … Latah County’s three local state lawmakers appeared not to favor a bill that would freeze property tax for a year during a “Coffee with District Five Legislators” event hosted by the Moscow Chamber of Commerce. If adopted, House Bill 409 would hold the property tax portion of a taxing district’s budget at 2020 levels for one year with the exception of school taxing districts. It would not freeze property tax bills for individual homeowners.
2016 Five years ago today
Seventeen mobile homes at the Syringa Mobile Home Park outside Moscow may be receiving warrants of distraint for unpaid taxes and solid waste services from last year, and those homes could be put up for auction if the bills aren’t paid. Latah County Treasurer Lois Reed presented the issue to the Latah County Board of Commissioners and asked for their approval to move forward on issuing the warrants through the Latah County Sheriff’s Office. According to Idaho statute, the responsible owners will have 90 days upon receiving the warrant to pay the overdue costs. … Among the 200 or so volunteers who work there, it’s unlikely anyone has given as much to the Pullman Regional Hospital as Diane Wilson. Wilson has put in more than 6,000 volunteer hours at the hospital throughout the past 36 years, a figure not lost on the staff members who don’t hesitate to offer gushing compliments that include words like “gracious,” “humble,” “hard working” and “dedicated.” Wilson, 76, said she enjoys staying active in the community, and the hospital is a “great outlet” to do just that.
2011 10 years ago today
Alan Durst, a nationally recognized saxophonist from California, participated in the Jazz in the Schools program that’s part of this week’s Lionel Hampton International Jazz Festival at the University of Idaho. He and keyboardist Erik Bowen of Lewiston and bassist Troy Robey of Moscow played for students at Palouse Elementary School and West Park Elementary School in Moscow. … The Moscow School Board will decide on grade reconfiguration at least a month later than originally planned, Superintendent Dale Kleinert announced during the board’s meeting. The administrators already have determined it is feasible to move Moscow’s sixth-graders to the junior high school and its ninth-graders to the high school, but they are still seeking input from district employees and the public as to whether the decision is in the best interest of students.