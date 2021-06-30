2020 One year ago today
The U.S. Department of Agriculture has awarded UI researchers a $10 million grant to make manure more profitable. The five-year grant supports research into converting manure into a more transportable and commercially viable fertilizer, as well as investigation into business opportunities for such products. Mark McGuire, associate dean and director for the Idaho Agricultural Experiment Station, said while it is a time-honored fertilizer in its own right, one of the problems with manure is it is a wet, heavy product making it expensive to transport. … The Community Action Center is working to secure more motel rooms in Pullman and Colfax where people infected with COVID-19 can quarantine if they cannot isolate themselves at home. With the help of a grant from the Washington State Department of Commerce, the CAC has partnered with a group of local county and city leaders called the local Emergency Operations Center to reserve 12 rooms in Pullman and four in Colfax.
2016 Five years ago today
After more than two years of talking about it, the Pullman-Moscow Regional Airport will begin the first phase of construction to realign the airport’s runway. Scott Cary, senior aviation project manager at Mead and Hunt, said the construction will begin on the west end of the airport, behind the Avista Utilities facility on the Pullman-Moscow highway. While the board is still considering whether to invoke eminent domain to acquire private land needed for the project to be completed, all construction expected to be completed in 2016 will take place on property owned by the airport. … The message was simple: Stop gun violence in the community, the nation and the world. About 25 people gathered at Friendship Square in Moscow to address their concerns about gun violence and honor those who lost their lives because of gun violence. The group gathered for a moment of silence to honor those people who lost their lives to gun violence and Karen Giddings, who is a member of the Palouse Peace Coalition, told the group to contact its Idaho representatives about gun violence.
2011 10 years ago today
During a send-off party for Robb Parish, both the current and former mayors of Pullman said carrying the airport through 9/11 was one of the most impressive things the retiring airport manager accomplished in his 10 years. “To have survived the (aftermath of) 9/11, with all the issues that came down immediately, where they got a parking lot paved here in six days — all those challenges that came through,” Mayor Glenn Johnson of Pullman said. “All the TSA challenges, all the new grant requirements, he’s managed to get through all of it, which is absolutely amazing.” … Because there is such a strong correlation between academic success and the opportunity to participate in school-related activities such as sports, Pullman school administrators say, opportunities should be equally available to male and female students. Results of a sports interest survey given to every Lincoln Middle School and Pullman High School student this year show participation by boys and girls in interscholastic sports, club sports and other school-related activities is at a fairly high level throughout the district.