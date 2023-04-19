The Latah County Commissioners on Monday approved a purchase agreement for a former Wells Fargo bank in Moscow with the intention of moving the Department of Motor Vehicles and Driver Licensing into that space. The building on the corner of Blaine Street and White Avenue is 3,633 square feet and has 47 parking spaces. The cost is $1.31 million. Commissioner Tom Lamar said the county can use money from the American Rescue Plan Act to make the purchase without using property tax dollars. ... The Pullman-Moscow Regional Airport announced it is not requiring masks in its terminal. Executive Director Tony Bean said the airport is following the federal government’s rulings, and if anytime in the future the rules are reversed, the airport will follow suit. Pullman Transit lifted its mask mandate for both employees and patrons on its buses and Dial-A-Ride vehicles.
2018 Five years ago
The old Pufferbelly Depot — constructed in 1917 and operational until 1970 — has been sagging into a state of disrepair on the edge of Pullman’s downtown for years, but it could soon be the site of a massive restoration effort if the Whitman County Historical Society can raise the necessary money. A steering committee will meet today to decide what must be done to convert the entire property into a museum. WCHS purchased the former Northern Pacific Depot in early March with the help of a $300,000 loan from an anonymous donor, those close to the project say. ... Potlatch School District Athletic Director Katie Ball and 42 fifth-grade students tracked their sneakers through mud and dewy grass in the field next to Potlatch Elementary School. Ball taught the students — and several other classes scheduled after that — wiffle ball cricket during what was the first spring-like day of 2018 to signal outdoor P.E. classes should unofficially be in session. Ball spends portions of each day teaching P.E. to Potlatch elementary, middle school and high school students. She also teaches a psychology course through Lewis-Clark State College.
2013 10 years ago
A new single-stream program should make recycling more convenient for Pullman residents beginning this summer. “We are trying to emulate Seattle and Spokane as best as we can,” Devon Felsted, president of Pullman Disposal, said to a gathering of members of the League of Women Voters of Pullman. Beginning July 1, residents will no longer have to sort their curbside recycling into three different bins. Instead, they can toss all of their recyclable paper, metal, plastic and glass products into one large roll cart provided by Pullman Disposal. ... As a native of the African nation of Togo and a resident of Moscow for the past 12 years, Romuald K. Afatchao said he struggles with the question, “Where are you from?” “I tend to say I’m from Moscow,” he said. “I struggle with this question now because for the first time in my life, I have lived more than five years in a single place.” Afatchao, associate director of the University of Idaho’s Martin Institute and Program in International Studies, said he initially experienced culture shock when moving to Moscow in 2001 but now calls it home thanks to the welcoming nature of the community.