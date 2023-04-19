2022 One year ago

The Latah County Commissioners on Monday approved a purchase agreement for a former Wells Fargo bank in Moscow with the intention of moving the Department of Motor Vehicles and Driver Licensing into that space. The building on the corner of Blaine Street and White Avenue is 3,633 square feet and has 47 parking spaces. The cost is $1.31 million. Commissioner Tom Lamar said the county can use money from the American Rescue Plan Act to make the purchase without using property tax dollars. ... The Pullman-Moscow Regional Airport announced it is not requiring masks in its terminal. Executive Director Tony Bean said the airport is following the federal government’s rulings, and if anytime in the future the rules are reversed, the airport will follow suit. Pullman Transit lifted its mask mandate for both employees and patrons on its buses and Dial-A-Ride vehicles.

2018 Five years ago