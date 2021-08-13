2020 One year ago today
The University of Idaho’s in-house COVID-19 testing laboratory, touted by the university as a way to return test results in as few as 24 hours, has not yet been given final approval for operation. In the meantime, the university reports it has swabbed around 2,700 students, faculty and staff in the past two weeks, but receiving test results will continue to take multiple days. As of Wednesday, about 870 test results had been returned. … The Pullman School Board voted unanimously to begin the fall semester online as cases of the coronavirus continue to surge both regionally and nationally. Citing the advice of state and county health authorities, Pullman Superintendent Bob Maxwell recommended the district start the year delivering instruction through distance learning strategies with the possibility of moving to a hybrid form of instruction if disease trends improve.
2016 Five years ago today
From 3-7 every morning there are no Latah County Sheriff’s deputies patrolling the county’s highways. Republican Richard “Richie” Skiles and Democrat Barry Johnson, the two candidates vying to replace Latah County’s current sheriff, Wayne Rausch, would like to return the department to 24-hour coverage, which was halted three years ago when the department’s staff was cut to reduce expenses. The sheriff’s department has three deputy positions that are vacant and two of them are funded. Rausch said it has been difficult to fill the positions. …One hundred years ago, J.J. Wagner planted the first plot of lentils on the Palouse in an orchard on his farm south of Farmington. The 15-by-60-foot plot was weaved between apple trees and planted by hand. “We ate them a lot,” said Les Wagner, J.J.’s grandson and Palouse farmer. “Probably more often than I cared for them.” Les said his grandfather didn’t start out looking to develop an entirely new industry. The market slowly grew before exploding — and it wasn’t long before the Palouse was labeled the lentil capital of the world.
2011 10 years ago today
Staff and students of the University of Idaho Navy ROTC said goodbye to the building they’ve called home for nearly 70 years. The Navy ROTC building sustained extensive damage during an accidental fire caused by inadequately extinguished barbecue briquettes that had been placed in adjacent landscaping. About 25 firefighters from Moscow battled the blaze, during which no one was injured. During a ceremony officers retired the building’s colors to prepare it for demolition. … Four overlegal loads will travel up U.S. Highway 95 after entering Idaho through U.S. Highway 195 above the Lewiston grade. Ryash Transport of Alberta, Canada, is hauling the loads from the Port of Vancouver for an unknown company neither the Washington nor Idaho transportation departments had information. An employee of Ryash Transport declined to name the company when reached by phone. The loads include two hoppers — large pyramidal containers used in industrial processes to hold particles collected from the air — both more than 120,000 pounds, and two platforms — at least one described as a radar platform — both weighing 77,000 pounds