2022 One year ago

Carrie Lipe’s mother was a knitter. When her mother, June Lipe, died of pancreatic cancer in 2005, she left behind a variety of unfinished creative pursuits, including a sweater she’d started knitting while doing chemotherapy. Now, 17 years later, Carrie is picking up where her mother left off. “It’s very intimate to be working on her sweater,” she said. “It’s like a thread of life to actually be knitting something she held in her hands.” ... Pierce Claassen grew up in Clarkston, the son of a third-generation wheat farmer. As a child, he developed a love for science, fostered by his teachers at Lincoln Middle School and Clarkston High School. Now a second-year medical student at Washington State University’s Elson S. Floyd College of Medicine in Spokane, Claassen hopes to specialize in gastroenterology and hepatology, he said. Eventually, he hopes to come back to the area and serve his community.

2018 Five years ago