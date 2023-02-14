Carrie Lipe’s mother was a knitter. When her mother, June Lipe, died of pancreatic cancer in 2005, she left behind a variety of unfinished creative pursuits, including a sweater she’d started knitting while doing chemotherapy. Now, 17 years later, Carrie is picking up where her mother left off. “It’s very intimate to be working on her sweater,” she said. “It’s like a thread of life to actually be knitting something she held in her hands.” ... Pierce Claassen grew up in Clarkston, the son of a third-generation wheat farmer. As a child, he developed a love for science, fostered by his teachers at Lincoln Middle School and Clarkston High School. Now a second-year medical student at Washington State University’s Elson S. Floyd College of Medicine in Spokane, Claassen hopes to specialize in gastroenterology and hepatology, he said. Eventually, he hopes to come back to the area and serve his community.
Joni Stevens popped open her car’s trunk in the parking lot of Franklin Elementary School in Pullman and beamed at the contents inside. Stacks upon stacks of plastic tubs filled with math tools — rainbow Cuisenaire rods, red and white rekenreks — were to be delivered by her to math teachers at Sunnyside Elementary School that afternoon. Stevens, a math fanatic and former fifth-grade math teacher at Jefferson Elementary School, recently filled a new position within the Pullman School District: math teacher on special assignment. ... After the final buzzer sounded, the Pullman boys’ basketball teams rushed to the court to celebrate with their Class 2A District 7 Championship trophy, then the players ran up into the stands to hug their waiting families and friends. Pullman’s 12th straight win was the sweetest yet. Pullman’s win was even more impressive considering the Greyhounds were battling illness in the week and a half leading up to the game.
Almost 2,000 Moscow students were encouraged to walk or bike to school for the annual Polar Walk event. Seven schools, including Lena Whitmore, McDonald, Moscow Charter School, Moscow Middle School, Palouse Prairie, Russell and West Park, served hot chocolate and handed out key chains to students. Fourteen stuffed polar bears were also stashed throughout Moscow for the walkers to find on their routes. Students were allowed to keep the bears, and some schools awarded additional treats. .... A statewide program on underage drinking prevention came to Moscow Middle School. Greg Summers, executive director of Idaho Drug Free Youth, is at the middle school this week to talk with eighth-graders and the community about the root causes for substance abuse among teens. Eighth-grade students are the ideal age group for the prevention program, said Charlie Gerke, safe and drug-free coordinator for Moscow schools.