Three months after starting a search for a women’s golf coach, the University of Idaho found its person. Stephanie Young, who has been leading the program at Bowling Green for the past 16 seasons, was hired earlier to lead the team. Young replaces Lisa Ferrero, who UI after receiving a chance to coach closer to home at Fresno State. ... The Pullman-based Lauren McCluskey Foundation has named Laurie Quiring as its new executive director. The current executive director, Linda Mittelhammer, is transitioning to the role of director of community and university relations and will focus on working with the community and student leaders. The Lauren McCluskey Foundation was founded in 2019 to honor Pullman native Lauren McCluskey, a 21-year-old honors student-athlete who was murdered in 2018 at the University of Utah by a man she briefly dated.
Disabilities Action Center NW is seeking additional funding for its ramp installation project. DAC-NW partnered with Palouse Habitat for Humanity and the Moscow Lions Club last year to install modular metal ramps for residents with disabilities. Vicki Leeper, marketing specialist at DAC-NW, said they’d originally funded the project with a grant from the Christopher and Dana Reeve Foundation. She said the group has installed 14 ramps this year, and as of this week, have five people on a waitlist for more. ... Joseph Groves served 26 years in the U.S. Navy, but it could have been much shorter. He said he really didn’t enjoy his first two years in the service. But Groves, a 59-year-old Deary resident, said that when he stepped aboard the USS San Diego in Norfolk, Va., a master chief petty officer took Groves under his wing and changed his entire outlook on the Navy. Groves is now the quartermaster of Veterans of Foreign Wars Baker-Lind Post 3913 in Kendrick.
Washington State coach June Daugherty is hoping to end a streak that she helped establish. Since 1995, the Washington women’s basketball team has never lost to their cross-state rivals, a streak that has now stretched to 34 games. Twenty-two of those wins came courtesy of Daugherty, who coached the Huskies from 1996 until 2007. Once Washington declined to renew her contract, Daugherty headed east to sign with the Cougars, just a month after being let go by UW. ... Chrissy Shelton, a Washington State University College of Education staff member, has won a regional 2013 Rising Star Award from the international Council for the Advancement and Support of Education (CASE). The annual award from the CASE District VIII Board honors fundraising professionals who have three to five years of experience in the advancement profession.