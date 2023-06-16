2022 One year ago

The Vineyard family loves giving new life to old things. So, it is fitting that Rusty and Marie Vineyard bought downtown Moscow’s Old Thing Antiques in order to start their own antique shop, The Old Vineyard. “We’ve always had an interest in old things,” Rusty Vineyard said. “A big thing for Marie and I is not letting things make their way to the landfill. So, if we can repurpose and reduce, that’s a huge thing for us.” ... The University of Idaho is adding three associate degrees in the College of Natural Resources this fall. The new programs will prepare students for jobs in fire mitigation, forestry operations and nursery management after two years of education, instead of four. Following approval from the Idaho State Board of Education, the offerings mark the first time the university has offered associate degrees.

2018 Five years ago

Tags