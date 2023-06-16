The Vineyard family loves giving new life to old things. So, it is fitting that Rusty and Marie Vineyard bought downtown Moscow’s Old Thing Antiques in order to start their own antique shop, The Old Vineyard. “We’ve always had an interest in old things,” Rusty Vineyard said. “A big thing for Marie and I is not letting things make their way to the landfill. So, if we can repurpose and reduce, that’s a huge thing for us.” ... The University of Idaho is adding three associate degrees in the College of Natural Resources this fall. The new programs will prepare students for jobs in fire mitigation, forestry operations and nursery management after two years of education, instead of four. Following approval from the Idaho State Board of Education, the offerings mark the first time the university has offered associate degrees.
2018 Five years ago
A black, white and blue American flag made up of 286 ceramic tiles was unveiled in front of roughly 75 people Friday at the Latah County Courthouse in Moscow. The 4-foot-by-7-foot tile mosaic, which required months of work by various entities, was created to honor first responders and was installed on the east side of the courthouse next to the entrance. ... For the past 17 years Jean Knierim has provided a shoulder to cry on and a hand to hold for those going through some of the most traumatic moments of their lives. As chaplain for the Moscow Police Department, Knierim has accompanied officers at almost every different type of call. She has given death notices to grieving families, accompanied children while police conduct interviews and even provided the men and women in blue a comforting person to rely on.
2013 10 years ago
Lizzie took off through a dark green tunnel and whipped around to jump over a bar before weaving in and out through a series of poles in Moscow. At the command of her owner, Jan Manning, Lizzie, a white American Staffordshire Terrier with light brown spots, completed several more jumps before sailing through the final gate with a time good enough to qualify her for a title in the trial. Seven-year-old Lizzie was one of 145 dogs to participate in the Palouse Hills Dog Fanciers annual agility trial at the Latah County fairgrounds. ... Using an unmanned aircraft small enough to be launched by hand, researchers from the University of Idaho along with colleagues at Washington State University, Boise State University and the University of Florida will study potential pygmy rabbit habitats in eastern and central Idaho from June 24-30. Janet Rachlow, associate professor in the UI Department of Fish and Wildlife Sciences, said the electric aircraft will be controlled from the ground as it flies over expanses of sagebrush in Lemhi and Blaine counties. She said the aircraft will take high-resolution digital images of the area to help researchers "better understand the relationship between sagebrush and pygmy rabbits."