Moscow, ID (83843)

Today

A mix of clouds and sun with gusty winds. A few flurries or snow showers possible. High 42F. Winds WSW at 20 to 30 mph..

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 27F. W winds at 10 to 20 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph.