2019 One year ago today
Washington State University has partnered with the Veterans Curation Program to sort archaeological matter. The five-month, national program hires veterans and teaches them a variety of marketable skills to help build their resumes. … Nam Nguyen has accomplished a feat no other student in WSU’s 129-year history has achieved. The 23-year-old low-income, first-generation immigrant student participated in study abroad programs on all seven continents. In all, Nguyen took part in 12 study abroad programs that took him to places like Argentina, Ghana, Italy, Australia and Antarctica.
2015 Five years ago today
After three days, seven rounds and 256 picks, not one University of Idaho football player had their named called during the NFL draft. But three Vandals — Jesse Davis, Quayshawne Buckley and Justin Podrabsky — will have their respective opportunities to make an NFL roster as free agent pickups. … Washington State defensive lineman Xavier Cooper, who was drafted by the Browns Friday night, will have a familiar face joining him in Cleveland. The Browns selected WSU receiver Vince Mayle in the fourth round of Saturday’s NFL draft.
2010 10 years ago today
Mina Neet didn’t know what a sorority was when she first applied to serve as a house director at Washington State University. After 20 years at Kappa Kappa Gamma, though, she doesn’t just know the system — she runs it. Sororities didn’t exist where Neet grew up in Scotland. … Little Caesar’s was burglarized over the weekend. More than $1,000 was stolen, Pullman Police Cmdr. Chris Tennant said. Police received a report from a staff member Sunday morning.