2020 One year ago today
Winter weather often leads to vehicle crashes and yesterday morning was no exception as residents on the Palouse woke up to snow on the roads. Local law enforcement responded to more than 20 vehicle crashes and collisions in Whitman and Latah counties, though there were no injuries reported. There were four weather-related vehicle crashes on the Washington State University campus alone as of mid-morning. … The Moscow Recycling Center collected 724 pounds of plastic from 144 customers at its first plastic film collection day Saturday at the center, Moscow Sanitation Operations Manager Tim Davis said. The plastic film collected will be baled, taken to Safeway by Moscow Recycling and then taken to TREX Decking Company, which uses recycled plastic film and reclaimed wood to create composite decking material.
2016 Five years ago today
The Bettie Steiger Community Enrichment Center, an annex of the Whitman County Library District’s Colfax Branch, was recently awarded a $20,000 Community Strategies grant from Inland Northwest Community Foundation to begin remodeling the interior of the facility. The grant will help complete The Center’s main community room and the entry foyer. … Colfax is now officially recognized as a Main Street Community in Washington. The designation is the first for a Whitman County town since the program’s creation in 1984. Colfax is only one of 33 communities in the state — and the only town in the 9th Legislative District — to receive the distinction.
2011 10 years ago today
As a senior at Moscow High School this time four years ago, Leslye Penticoff had no idea her future self would be getting ready to present her work to a former U.S. secretary of state. Penticoff is one of 40 students selected to participate in the Madeleine Korbel Albright Institute for Global Affairs, which trains women in international relations and public policy. Penticoff said institute participants have been assigned one of eight global challenges. Her team’s topic is “How can sustainable development be achieved for all while addressing global climate change?”