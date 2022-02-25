2021 One year ago
What is possibly the highest demand for ammunition in a generation is easy to spot at Tri-State Outfitters in Moscow. The 24-foot-long, 6-foot-tall display where the store stocks ammunition is 90 percent empty, something the store’s general manager Jennifer Laferriere hasn’t seen in her 30-year career. The heightened sales for ammunition began in May just after the store reopened following a closure because of the COVID-19. Since Tri-State had been closed, it was one of the few places that still had ammunition on the shelves, Laferriere said. ... A coffee stand on South Grand Avenue in Pullman has closed less than two months after a Greek restaurant opened on the same property, which caused traffic issues for both businesses and forced the hand of the landlord. The owner of Daily Grind, Tami Grady, was informed last week her business needed to vacate the drive-through coffee stand she has operated at 1350 S. Grand Ave. for about a decade.
2017 Five years ago
As the last flakes of a morning snowfall in Moscow were coming to rest on a parked convoy of orange Moscow School District buses, one bus, by virtue of his young age — and comparable size — was spending some quality time with his human peers indoors. Buster the Bus is old enough to know and share school bus safety, but young enough to enthrall his visitors, students at the Emmanuel Lutheran Preschool, with some tricks. Ken Nuhn, a retired Moscow businessman who works with Buster to educate very young children on the right behavior for bus-riding, said the programs they do together help ease children’s tension when they first climb up the steps onto a big bus.
2012 10 years ago
One man’s junk is Carol Ownbey’s art. When she goes to landfills, it’s not to make a deposit, but rather a recovery mission, she said. But when the 61-year-old Potlatch artist applies her found art to her clay pottery pieces, she ends up with eclectic pieces Ownbey said people are willing to buy — junk and all. “The junk pieces, they don’t even make it to the wall,” said Ownbey, who sells her art at Devin Galleries in Coeur d’Alene. Ownbey works out of an art studio she and her husband, Randy, created from an old horse bay behind their cottage.