2021 One year ago
Logos School in Moscow placed second in the Idaho Law Foundation’s 2021 Mock Trial competition. About 150 high school students on 15 teams from across the state participated in the three-day competition. The event happened virtually this year because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Logos sent an A and B team to this year’s event. ... The Public Health – Idaho North Central District announced people 16 years of age and older are immediately eligible to get their COVID-19 vaccine through enrolled providers within Latah, Nez Perce, Lewis, Clearwater and Idaho counties. The announcement came just hours after Idaho Gov. Brad Little said those 16 years or older with an underlying health condition will be eligible to receive the vaccine, and all people 16 and older can get a shot starting April 5.
2017 Five years ago
Genesee farmer Carl Strohm may be 73 years old, but he still enjoys taking his 1972 Suzuki 185 motorcycle for a spin — even if those trips are much more infrequent these days. He prefers to ride the area’s back roads, where he can enjoy the open air and the mountains. The highway is not for him. The bike, which Strohm purchased in 1973, might be old but it holds a special place in his heart. He doubts he will ever let it go. “My wife and daughter, they’ve tried to get me to give it up and get a newer one, and I told them, ‘No, this is just fine. I like it,’ ” Strohm said. ... It is the final time Trinity Food Pantry volunteers distribute food at Trinity Baptist Church to those in need. Pastor Dan Bailey said the behind-the-scenes operation became too demanding for its community and church volunteers. “It just kept basically growing and getting more demanding and requiring more resources than we could sustain, and so it was just getting a little bit too much for everybody to handle,” Bailey said. The food pantry has been distributing every Tuesday night for the past six years, but the effort required to collect that food has increased significantly over the past year.
2012 10 years ago
Pullman High School senior Adam Mahama has one goal for this year’s track season: break the school records in the discus and shot put. “I’m the best in our league and right now, I’m leading our state. I just have to hop to the next level, get that record,” Mahama said. ... WSU’s Palouse Ridge Golf Club was named the second best collegiate golf course in the country by Links magazine.