The Nez Perce County Prosecutor’s Office has made local law enforcement agencies aware of a so-called White Lives Matter group that is recruiting members in north central Idaho. Nick Woods, an investigator with the office, compiled information about the group and sent it to the Lewiston Police Department, Nez Perce Sheriff’s Office and Idaho State Police. His efforts were prompted by two masked individuals displaying a banner with the message “It’s great to be white” at the corner of 21st and Main streets in Lewiston. Similar displays were made in Moscow, according to social media posts.
2018 Five years ago
The Moscow Volunteer Fire Department has taken the next step in ensuring its firefighters are not only safe when entering a burning building but also equipped with some of the best technology available. The department recently purchased 40 new self-contained breathing apparatuses to the tune of about $220,000. The air packs will allow command staff to monitor the amount of oxygen firefighters have left in their tanks and measure how quickly firefighters are depleting their air supply. ... Rob McPherson dragged his paintbrush across a sky blue canvas Friday afternoon in the art studio at Pullman High School, his hand vaguely tracing lines of ultramarine where he would later detail water and mountains. It was a commissioned painting of a picturesque golf course McPherson had traded for some golf lessons from a client. Anything to improve his golf game, he said with a laugh. McPherson is an art teacher for the high school and formerly for the three elementary schools in the Pullman School District. Painting is a more recently adopted medium for McPherson, who said he began taking painting workshops from artist Henry Stinson six or seven years ago.
2013 10 years ago
What started out as a senior project for Pullman High School senior Garrett Fletcher turned into a community effort to teach children about bicycle safety. The Pullman Community Bike Safety Fair was held in the northeast corner of the Walmart parking lot. Fletcher, 17, said he decided to do the safety fair as his project because one of his favorite childhood memories was participating in a bike safety rodeo in his hometown of Moses Lake, Wash. ... It was a busy weekend for local Palouse Habitat for Humanity volunteers who organized and celebrated the grand opening of the Palouse Habitat for Humanity Surplus Sale. The Surplus Sale, in a warehouse at 304 N. Main St., between Hahn Rental and Northwest Showcase, featured a wide variety of home building and repair materials such as lighting fixtures, furniture, toilets, sinks, tubs, doors and lumber. Jennifer Wallace, the executive director of Palouse Habitat for Humanity, said all of the materials are donated and the proceeds go toward paying rent and utilities on the warehouse and to building homes for low-income families on the Palouse.