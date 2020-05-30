2019 One year ago today
Pullman Fire Chief Mike Heston and Deputy Chief Ray Lamoureux received awards from the Washington State Fire Chiefs Association at its annual conference May 22 in Kennewick. Heston was named Fire Chief of the Year for his work managing the Pullman Fire Department, and Lamoureux received the Presidential Award for helping to develop the state’s Emergency Vehicle Incident Prevention Program. … The University of Idaho soccer program kicked off its season at home against Boise State in the first BSU-UI match since the program’s attendance record was set. There were 4,171 in attendance at the Kibbie Dome two years before.
2015 Five years ago today
Helena Kirkland of Moscow and Kathryn Akmal of Pullman have been named National Merit Scholars of 2015. Kirkland is homeschooled and Akmal is a student at Pullman High School. … Everett Plotner, a junior at Logos School in Moscow, has been chosen for a selective summer leadership camp for both the Air Force Academy and West Point. Plotner achieved the rank of Eagle Scout in the Boy Scouts of America, lettered in cross-country, served as captain of his school’s Robotics Club and volunteered at his church.
2010 Ten years ago today
Adding a fourth state title trophy to its collection, the Colton softball team won the Washington class 1B championship. The Wildcats defeated Touchet High School 5-2 in the championship game. … Moscow High School Environmental Club members spent their weekend weeding the Native Plant Education Garden at Lena Whitmore/City of Moscow Park.