2020 One year ago today
The city of Moscow could allow downtown businesses to temporarily expand into public sidewalks and on-street parking stalls so they can entertain more patrons while maintaining proper social distancing, City Supervisor Gary Riedner said. Moscow City Councilors and the downtown business community are receptive to the concept but noted there are still several details to work out. Idaho moved to Stage 2 of Gov. Brad Little’s four-stage economic reopening plan. As long as businesses follow safety and sanitation protocols, establishments, including restaurant dining rooms, were allowed to reopen. … A Spokane bomb squad determined a suspicious device discovered at the Goodwill thrift store in Moscow was an object used by paintball enthusiasts and was not a threat, Moscow Police Department Chief James Fry said. Fry said the item was dropped off at the donation site at the store, which is located on Warbonnet Drive near the state line.
2016 Five years ago today
Colton High School student Luke Moore, whose hard work and seemingly innate love of farming, animals and the outdoors has provided him a once-in-a-lifetime honor: a trip to Washington, D.C., and the title of Presidential Scholar. Annually, the presidentially appointed White House Commission on Presidential Scholars chooses up to 161 Presidential Scholars from among that year’s senior class. … Mismanagement of weeds along the Pullman-Moscow highway in Whitman County may be killing what little remains of the Palouse Prairie. Richard Old, who has a doctorate in plant science and does plant identification research for both UI and WSU, noticed this past week that someone had sprayed herbicide on broadleaf plants native to the Palouse Prairie and left the real weeds to prosper along the highway right of way. Old identified more than a half-dozen native species that are now wilting and turning yellow or that had been run over during the spraying process.
2011 10 years ago today
Latah County fifth and sixth graders made the trek to Spring Valley Reservoir outside Troy for the Latah Soil and Water Conservation District’s 24th annual Conservation Awareness Days. Students from Juliaetta had just finished participating in a short fishing lesson taught by employees of the Idaho Department of Fish and Game. Students learned how to tie fishing line to hooks, bait the hooks with worms and then cast their lines into the water. Other highlights included a presentation by the WSU Raptor Club and lessons about outdoor survival skills, salmon migration, soil, forestry and more. … With nothing but a single-pane window and a thin wall between his Pioneer Center office and the outdoors, Kurt Dahmen, recreation superintendent for Pullman’s Parks and Recreation Department, said in the city staff can feel the chill of winter as it passes through the wall. Dahmen and other parks and recreation staff will enjoy warmer winter months in years to come thanks to a $160,000 federal grant that will allow the city to rebuild walls and replace windows at the Pioneer Center along with Pullman Fire Station 2.