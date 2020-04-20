2019 | One year ago today
Two Washington State University students will give a presentation about the 1918 Spanish influenza epidemic and how it affected Colfax and Pullman at the Pullman Depot Heritage Center. They will discuss the relationship the military had with the city during World War I and the epidemic. … Former Washington State University quarterbacks gathered at the Cougs First QB Classic at Palouse Ridge Golf Club in Pullman for a fundraiser. They raised money for the WSU Cougar Athletic Fund and Hilinski’s Hope Foundation.
2015 | Five years ago today
A tour of Latah County by local Republican politicians quickly turned to questions about child support and uninvolved fathers. At the Genesee event, former GOP state Rep. Tom Trail said he’d heard people “talk about Idaho becoming a ‘Deadbeat Dad’ state.” … This year’s Moscow Hemp Fest saw food vendors, whimsical clothes and political action. People who attended the event at East City Park provided about 2,000 signatures on the citizen’s initiative petition for legalizing marijuana and industrial hemp.
2010 | 10 years ago today
Washington State University President Elson S. Floyd held a forum to address “horrendous budget cuts.” The institution was ordered to reduce its operating budget by $13.5 million for the second year of the 2009-11 biennial budget under the state’s supplemental budget, which was released last week. … After nearly a decade of initial planning, meetings, hearings and estimates, the Moscow City Council approved the final proposal for the West Palouse River Drive Ballfields. Moscow residents could vote as soon as Nov. 2. The fields could cost about $7.7 million.