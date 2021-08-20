2020 One year ago today
With the fall semester rapidly approaching and COVID-19 infection rates in the region showing no signs of slowing, local universities are having to rethink how they will deliver music instruction in the fall. Because collegiate athletics have been largely suspended, marching bands in particular have had to radically shift plans for fall instruction. … The University of Idaho kicked off its fall semester with the first official move-in day for students — but without the fanfare that usually accompanies such events. UI Housing and Residence Life spokeswoman Jennifer Skinner said this year’s move-in day was much more subdued than in years past to help limit the spread of COVID-19. Skinner said unlike in previous years, students must sign up for a two-hour time slot for moving in and those times have been staggered throughout multiple days to help throttle the number of students in a building at a given time.
2016 Five years ago today
The manager and two maintenance workers at Syringa Mobile Home Park at 4700 Robinson Park Road in Moscow quit this week after disputes with their boss over pay. Their departure means the mobile home park currently has no one locally maintaining or managing it. Shannon Musick, now former manager of Syringa Mobile Home Park, said she quit after she felt she and two maintenance workers were unfairly paid by the park’s owners, who live in Vancouver, Wash. … The Paradise Ridge Defense Coalition filed a legal complaint against the Idaho Transportation Department and the Federal Highway Administration in the Central Division of U.S. District Court for Idaho over their plans for widening U.S. Highway 95 south of Moscow. According to a news release from the Paradise Ridge Defense Coalition, the 23-page complaint challenges the Environmental Impact Statement and Record of Decision issued for realigning 6.5 miles of the highway from Moscow to Thorncreek Road over Paradise Ridge.
2011 10 years ago today
GOP members of the Idaho redistricting commission say splitting Latah and Nez Perce counties falls more in line with their legal charge than the proposal submitted by the Democrats on the commission. The commission — comprised of three Democrats and three Republicans — is tasked with redrawing the 35 legislative and two congressional districts in the state to satisfy population requirements adjusted by the 2010 U.S. Census. Under two plans Republicans submitted this week, they continue to propose combining rural Latah County with Benewah, Shoshone and part of Kootenai counties. … WSU President Elson Floyd spoke in front of students and staff, outlining preliminary plans to address the “fiscal crisis” that continues to face the state and nation. He began by describing cuts WSU already has taken since 2008, when the school had to return $105 million in state appropriations. In fiscal year 2010, WSU’s state appropriations were reduced by $56 million per year, though the number was offset by $16 million in federal stimulus funds and a 14 percent increase in tuition.