2021 One year ago

Friends of longtime Colfax firefighter Jim Krouse called him a father figure, mentor and pillar of the Colfax community. Krouse, who served as a volunteer firefighter in Colfax for 52 years — 40 of them as chief — was responding to a fire when he collapsed from a heart attack. Colfax Fire Department Capt. Scott Kruse said the past two days have been rough for him and his department. Krouse served as Kruse’s chief for 31 years. “He’s been my partner and my chief,” Kruse said. ... Crews from across the Palouse worked to battle a wildfire that destroyed structures and threatened at least 20 residences near the base of Moscow Mountain. Michael McManus, incident commander for the Idaho Department of Lands, said buildings had been lost in the blaze but could not confirm if they were residences. McManus said he has not heard any reports of injuries to people or livestock. Homes near Idlers Rest Road, West Twin Road and Moscow Mountain Road were evacuated.

2017 Five years ago

