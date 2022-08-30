Friends of longtime Colfax firefighter Jim Krouse called him a father figure, mentor and pillar of the Colfax community. Krouse, who served as a volunteer firefighter in Colfax for 52 years — 40 of them as chief — was responding to a fire when he collapsed from a heart attack. Colfax Fire Department Capt. Scott Kruse said the past two days have been rough for him and his department. Krouse served as Kruse’s chief for 31 years. “He’s been my partner and my chief,” Kruse said. ... Crews from across the Palouse worked to battle a wildfire that destroyed structures and threatened at least 20 residences near the base of Moscow Mountain. Michael McManus, incident commander for the Idaho Department of Lands, said buildings had been lost in the blaze but could not confirm if they were residences. McManus said he has not heard any reports of injuries to people or livestock. Homes near Idlers Rest Road, West Twin Road and Moscow Mountain Road were evacuated.
Children are not walking and biking to school as much as they used to, according to a study. In 1969, 48 percent of children walked or biked to school and 12% of children were dropped off in a family vehicle, according to a chart at saferoutespartnership.org. Since then, those numbers have flipped. The same study conducted in 2009 reported 13% of children walked or biked to school while 45% were driven to school by a family member. ... Schweitzer Engineering Laboratories has donated $150,000 to the American Red Cross for Hurricane Harvey relief efforts. The company is also offering customers a price reduction, and expedited shipping, for products bound for the affected areas. SEL has five branch offices in Texas, with 52 employees in Houston. The company also has sales representatives and numerous customers in the affected region.
About 70 Washington State University students will participate in a volunteer effort to help clean up the Illia Dunes, a recreational area near Almota, Wash., after massive amounts of trash left behind last weekend forced the site’s closure. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers announced it would be closing the site until further notice after 3,000 people left behind beer cans, glass, human waste and other trash last weekend. Many of the visitors were students.. ... Boring on both sides of Paradise Creek south of College Street in Moscow was conducted to determine what abutment would work best to support a proposed pedestrian bridge there. A pedestrian bridge had been included with the city’s intermodal transit center project, but was removed because of a funding shortage. It was put back on the table when potential funding sources were identified, said Bill Belknap, Moscow’s community development supervisor.