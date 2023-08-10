As preparations conclude for the second AJ Miles Memorial Tournament to be at Lapwai’s Pi-Nee-Waus Community Center, memories of the event’s late namesake weigh heavy on the minds of his family and friends. Miles died three years ago of a fentanyl overdose. He was 23 years old, and was survived in his immediate family by parents, Julie and Aaron, older sisters, Selina and Celilo, and younger brother, James. “My siblings and I all grew up playing basketball, whether it was AAU or going to res tourneys or playing on reservations,” Celilo Miles said. ... Some local county fairs in Washington and Idaho are restricting or requiring testing for poultry exhibitors this year because of a continued outbreak of avian influenza. Amber Itle, Washington state veterinarian, has recommended suspending all poultry exhibitions, fairs, shows and sales this year because of the ongoing outbreak of the highly pathogenic disease.
2018 Five years ago
After spending years as a concept, Pullman’s Welcome Wayside park is nearing a completion date. The most prominent feature of the tiny welcome park, located on Davis Way just past the Bus Transfer Station, is the 7-foot by 34-foot sign covered with 60 iterations of the word “welcome,” — all in different languages. Project Designer Ruth Younce said there is still much work to be done, but she expects crews will have little difficulty meeting the Sept. 15 deadline for the project. ... Washington Trust Bank is considering locating a branch in the triangular parcel that once housed a car wash and three other buildings on the 200 block of Troy Road in Moscow, just northeast of the State Highway 8-U.S. Highway 95 intersection. Katy Wagnon, public relations and communications manager for WTB, said the bank has looked into expanding on the piece of land but “nothing has been finalized.” An official with Thompson Development LLC said it recently purchased the properties on the land.
2013 10 years ago
The Washington State University organic farm is in the middle of a transition to a bigger and better location on campus. The 4-acre farm, currently in the Tukey Horticultural Orchard near the corner of Airport Road and Terre View Drive in Pullman, will move to a 30-acre location off Animal Sciences Road, just north of the WSU Bear Center. Though master plan development has been in the works for the past five years, organic farm manager Bradley Jaeckel said this year, the farm secured the land assignment from WSU and planted 128 fruit trees at the new site. ... Washington State University will lose another administrator this fall as Prema Arasu, vice provost for international programs, will move to the Midwest to begin her new job as the chief executive officer and vice provost at Kansas State University’s newest campus in Olathe, Kan.