Following a wake-up call from COVID-19, Jon Dixon, a senior at the University of Idaho, is finishing off his second degree as a wildlife resources major. Dixon, now 30, initially studied finance and spent three years after graduating from Utah Valley University working in that profession. However, it wasn’t until COVID-19 that he realized he didn’t want to pursue that anymore. After being laid off from his job, he began to take on new hobbies at home that included taking care of chickens, gardening and having a sense of comfort out in nature. With some research, he realized wildlife biology was something he wanted to do. ... A University of Idaho associate professor of criminology knows that his students can learn a lot about law enforcement from their classes. “But it is our goal to try and figure out how we can get them out of the classroom and take what they learn in the classroom and apply it in some kind of practical setting,” Joseph De Angelis said. That is why he worked with the Moscow Police Department to start the department’s first cadet program — to give UI students a hands-on introduction to being a police officer.
2018 Five years ago
Janelle Poulsen, the most recent recipient of a Habitat for Humanity home, can be found hammering nails, cutting wood and laying shingles on her roof in Potlatch. The 27-year-old single mother of three never thought she would be able to own a home before she was 30, but with the help of volunteers from Habitat for Humanity, she plans to own her first home by the end of the year. “I am literally building this home with my hands from the ground up,” she said. ... Farmland has given way to a half-century of prayer, singing and love at 1036 W. A St. in Moscow. Emmanuel Lutheran Church members are celebrating 50 years at the church this year. Moscow’s Swedish First Lutheran Church was established in 1884 and the town’s Norwegian Our Savior’s Lutheran Church came to be in 1902.
2013 10 years ago
Rain put a damper on the small harvest at the Palouse Empire Threshing Bee, but that didn’t stop local farmers and spectators from trudging through wheat stubble to examine the historic machinery that once dominated here on the Palouse. Jacob Lyle got in a few tractor rides on his Allis-Chalmers Model C earlier in the day, but by early afternoon, he was cranking his arm like a flywheel in tireless anticipation for the steam-powered threshing of wheat on several acres rented out by the Palouse Empire Threshing Bee Association. The 8-year-old. Pullman boy stared at a decommissioned steam engine in the distance and made a quick assessment. ... Safe Routes to School Coordinator Brooke Lowry says she can now add D Street to a list of recommended paths to Moscow schools after summer construction filled in missing sidewalks. “As the coordinator for the program, I think it’s fantastic we have so many kids heading up from down the hill, and we hope since it’s there, kids will use it,” Lowry said. “There weren’t a lot of kids using D Street before because it’s so dangerous. Now that it’s built, it will be interesting to see how many kids use that route.”