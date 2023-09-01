2022 One years ago

Following a wake-up call from COVID-19, Jon Dixon, a senior at the University of Idaho, is finishing off his second degree as a wildlife resources major. Dixon, now 30, initially studied finance and spent three years after graduating from Utah Valley University working in that profession. However, it wasn’t until COVID-19 that he realized he didn’t want to pursue that anymore. After being laid off from his job, he began to take on new hobbies at home that included taking care of chickens, gardening and having a sense of comfort out in nature. With some research, he realized wildlife biology was something he wanted to do. ... A University of Idaho associate professor of criminology knows that his students can learn a lot about law enforcement from their classes. “But it is our goal to try and figure out how we can get them out of the classroom and take what they learn in the classroom and apply it in some kind of practical setting,” Joseph De Angelis said. That is why he worked with the Moscow Police Department to start the department’s first cadet program — to give UI students a hands-on introduction to being a police officer.

