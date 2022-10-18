Jessica Martin, of Clarkston, sat on a bench outside Moscow’s new Target just minutes before the store’s doors opened for the first time. Martin, her husband and their three children were eating a late lunch at Qdoba at the Palouse Mall when they heard the new store would be open around 5 p.m. The family decided to stick around and be among the first shoppers at the store. ... During the first nine years of Jake Dickert’s career, he coached at eight schools. That may be why someone in a Zoom news conference asked him an unusual question. “Do you own a home in Pullman?” “I do,” he replied, laughing. “One with a trampoline in the backyard.” Time will tell if Dickert will be allowed to lay down deeper roots here, but he surely raised his profile in the community this week by accepting the interim reins of the Washington State University football program.
M. Kariuki Njenga, a Washington State University professor in the Paul G. Allen School for Global Animal Health and a leader in the effort to address emerging zoonotic diseases, has been elected a member of the National Academy of Medicine, according to a WSU News release. Njenga, a professor of virology and global health, is the country director for WSU Global Health-Kenya. He is based in Kenya on the health and sciences campus of the University of Nairobi. ... The city of Moscow, while maintaining a strong relationship with the University of Idaho, has begun growing and showing economic and financial strength despite slow UI enrollment and financial growth, according to a study conducted by two regional economists. One of them, Steven Peterson, a UI economics professor, Peterson community leaders and the public at the “Greater Moscow Economic Forum” hosted by the Greater Moscow Alliance at the Best Western Plus University Inn in Moscow. Peterson said Latah County’s total employment grew 7 percent from 2012-17, significantly higher than the negative 4.3 percent from 2008-12.
Bill Howard and his brothers are the “scaring people.” The Howard family has participated in Haunted Palouse since its first event 11 years ago. The brothers — Bill, Jim, and Tim — grew up in Palouse and reunite to help their hometown with the annual fundraiser. “They have their reunion by scaring people in the haunted house,” said Janet Barstow, a member of the Palouse Chamber of Commerce. ... Some of the University of Idaho’s most complex and diversified science was showcased at the inaugural IBEST Research Expo. The Institute for Bioinformatics and Evolutionary Studies, or IBEST, started as a grassroots group more than 10 years ago by four people on the UI campus who had a common interest in the interdisciplinary study of biology, math and statistics. Today, IBEST facilitates interdisciplinary research and creates research partnerships nationally and abroad, but most importantly, it promotes graduate and undergraduate education.