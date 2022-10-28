After nearly two decades of serving in city government, Art Bettge will now lead Moscow as its new mayor. The two-term Moscow City Councilor is the clear leader in the mayoral race after unofficial election results were released. He earned 65.4% of the vote while Jim Gray came in second with 21.3% of the vote. Olivia Moses and Barb Rathbun came in third and fourth, respectively. ... Pullman residents who heard shotgun blasts at City Hall did not need to fret. The sounds they heard did not come from a deadly shooter, but from a Pullman Police officer who was only pretending to be a deadly shooter during a training exercise. Officer Ruben Harris, armed with a shotgun loaded with blanks, fired off a couple of rounds outside before entering the building to simulate what police call an “active attack event.”
Experiencing a Washington State University football game or sporting event would not quite be the same with a recorded playing of the fight song or without the steady beat of a drum line. “Think about what would happen if there was no music,” said Brent Edwards, co-assistant director of the Washington State University Marching Band. The marching band delivers something unique not only to the university, but to the community as a whole. Edwards and his co-assistant director, Sarah Miller, are part of the team that builds that ever-spirited group of musicians. ... Colfax High School has been awarded $5,000 to make improvements to its computer science education programs, the Washington Office of Superintendent of Public Instruction announced. The funding comes from a $1 million grant made available by the Washington state Legislature this year for computer science education funding through OSPI.
The Pullman Senior Center is beginning to look a lot like Christmas. Dozens of Christmas-themed centerpieces, wreaths and other decorative arrangements are lining tables and walls in the center’s Pullman City Hall space in preparation for next week’s annual Holiday Bazaar. Visitors to the annual bazaar will be able to purchase used books and a variety of baked goods and crafts made by senior center members, but this year’s event will also feature more than 100 decorative floral and evergreen arrangements handcrafted by member Frieda Winterroth for the first time. ... Fourth- and fifth-grade students took charge of a University of Idaho classroom. Luella Stelck, the gifted and talented teacher at Lena Whitmore Elementary, brought 14 of her students into a College of Education class to teach the university students a thing or two. The young group presented to professor Brant Miller’s elementary science education class and taught future educators about an inquiry-based way of teaching.