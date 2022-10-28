2021 One year ago

After nearly two decades of serving in city government, Art Bettge will now lead Moscow as its new mayor. The two-term Moscow City Councilor is the clear leader in the mayoral race after unofficial election results were released. He earned 65.4% of the vote while Jim Gray came in second with 21.3% of the vote. Olivia Moses and Barb Rathbun came in third and fourth, respectively. ... Pullman residents who heard shotgun blasts at City Hall did not need to fret. The sounds they heard did not come from a deadly shooter, but from a Pullman Police officer who was only pretending to be a deadly shooter during a training exercise. Officer Ruben Harris, armed with a shotgun loaded with blanks, fired off a couple of rounds outside before entering the building to simulate what police call an “active attack event.”

2017 Five years ago

